Chuck's Daily Check In - 3.7.20

Final from The United Center:

Indiana 108, Bulls 102 (Bulls: 21-42, 13-20 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 26 pts. Pacers: Sabonis: 24 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Satoransky and Young each with 7. Pacers: Sabonis: 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 8. Pacers: Sumner: 5

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Pacers outscored the Bulls at the free-throw line 24-13.

SEASON SERIES: Indiana wins 4-0.

RECAP: The Bulls put together a fourth-quarter rally but came up short as both teams played without their leading scorers (LaVine, Warren). Coby White and Shaq Harrison combined for exactly half of the Bulls 102 points. Harrison scored a career-high 25 points. Cold shooting by the Bulls prevented them from picking up a home court win as the Bulls shot 41% front he field and 23% from three-point range. Indiana went 24-33 from the line. The Bulls: 13-15. The Bulls have attempted a combined 26 free throws in the last two games. Meantime, Domantas Sabonis was just too strong in the post as he powered his way to the rim recording his 49th double-double of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT: At Brooklyn Sunday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 113, Milwaukee 103: In a battle of MVP candidates, LeBron James put up robust numbers of 37-8-7. The Lakers have won 10 of 11 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32-11. The Bucks have lost two of three.

Utah 99, Boston 94: Mike Conley drilled six - three-point field goals as the Jazz won their third straight at Boston. The Celtics played without Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. The Celtics have lost three of four and three straight at home.

Washington 118, Atlanta 112: Bradley Beal continues his torrid scoring with 35 points. He has scored 25-plus points in 21 straight games.

Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 120: Caris LeVert registered his first 27-11-10 triple-double. Former Nets star of the old ABA days, Hall of Fame player Julius Erving was in attendance, watching the Nets score a franchise record 45 points in the third quarter.

OKC 126, New York 103: Chris Paul scored 21 points and added 12 assists. The Thunder have won seven of 10.

Orlando 132, Minnesota 118: Orlando Head Coach Steve Clifford left in the third quarter and was taken to the hospital. ESPN is reporting Clifford was diagnosed with dehydration and discharged. He's been cleared to resume coaching his team.

New Orleans 110, Miami 104: Brandon Ingram missed 15 of his first 17 shots but came through at crunch time as the Pelicans got a much-need win.

Dallas 121 Memphis 96: Kristaps Porzingis recorded his fifth straight 20-10 game.

Phoenix 127, Portland 117: Aron Baynes scored a career-high 37 points.

In a shocking development, the Nets parted ways with Head Coaching Kenny Atkinson and named Jacque Vaughn head coach for the rest of the season.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.