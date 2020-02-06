Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.6.20

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

New Orleans (20-31, 10-15 on the road) at Bulls (19-33, 11-15 at home)

TV: NBCSC: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 7PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score and radio.com app. Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and David Schuster. 6:45 pre-CT.

SEASON SERIES: New Orleans 1-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25ppg. New Orleans: 25 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felicio, LaVine, and Young each with 4 per. New Orleans: Ingram: 6 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 per. New Orleans: Ball: 6 per.

PREVIEW: Zion Williamson is available for the game. The NBA's number one overall pick brings so much to the game whether it's power, energy, joy, and passion, Zion has it all. He's played seven games so let's pump the brakes on those calling him "Rookie of the Year." "Rookie of the Week" perhaps but Ja Morant of Memphis is this year's ROY. Period. Williamson is a bigger Derrick Rose. That's my assessment. What's yours? Pelicans may or may not be kicking the tires on a possible Jrue Holiday trade.

The Bulls lost earlier this season New Orleans as the Pelicans went on a third-quarter run led by Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick, and Jaxson Hayes.

Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Denzel Valentine (hamstring) are both listed as doubtful by the Bulls.

The Bulls remain the ninth seed in the East, trailing Orlando by only three and one-half games, four in the loss column. The Magic have lost eight of ten.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

"Game of the Night" Los Angeles Clippers 128, Miami 111: The Clippers made a franchise-record 24- 3 point field goals. Jimmy Butler will undergo an MRI on his strained right shoulder today.

Toronto 119, Indiana 118: The Raps shocked the Pacers scoring the last 11 points of the game. Toronto trailed 118-108 with 2:27 left. The Raps set a franchise record winning their 12th straight game.

Boston 116, Orlando 100: The Celtics have won five straight. Orlando has dropped six of seven. Jayson Tatum with a 33-8-5 game for the Celtics.

Brooklyn 129, Golden State 88: The Warriors trailed by as many as 44 points. Golden State was ice cold from three-point range going 5-39 .

Denver 98, Utah 95: The Nuggets won in SLC without five key players and only seven available players. Nikola Jokic, however, was in uniform and did some serious damage at the expense of the Jazz: 30-21-10.

OKC 109, Cleveland 103: Dennis Schroder with his eighth straight 20+ game for the Thunder. OKC has won eight of nine. The Cavs have lost 12 of 13.

Atlanta 127, Minnesota 120: The Hawks got 38 points and 11 assists from Trae Young. John Collins scored 27 points and 12 rebounds. Minnesota has dropped 13 straight. The Hawks waived Chandler Parsons.

Memphis 121, Dallas 107: The Grizzlies have won six of seven, 13 of 16 and moved above .500 for the first time this season. Kristaps Porzingis recorded his third straight 30+ points 10+ rebounds game. He also broke his nose.

Detroit 116, Phoenix 108: Andre Drummond had 31 points and 19 rebounds. It was Drummond's 402nd double-double game. According to ESPN, Derrick Rose has dipped out of the All-Star Skills Competition for reasons that are injury-related.

Andre Iguodala was sent by Memphis to Miami for Justise Winslow. Iguodala agreed on a two year-30 million dollar extension. The Grizzlies are locking up Dillon Brooks to a multi-year deal.

Jabari Parker is on the move. The Haws traded Parker and Alex Len to the Kings in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks.

The 76ers picked up much need bench help along with outside shooting acquiring Alec Burks and Glen Robinson III from Golden State for three-second round picks.

Always a pleasure.