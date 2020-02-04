Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.4.20

Chuck Checks In

The Bulls took Monday off. The Bulls will enjoy their first multi-day break between games in over a month.

The Athletic is reporting Zach LaVine will participate in the NBA three-point contest at All-Star weekend here in Chicago.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

"Game of the Night" Miami 137, Philadelphia 106: Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points, added 7-rebounds, and 2 assists against his former team. The 76ers have lost 10 of their last 12 road games.

Los Angeles Clippers 108, San Antonio 105: The Clippers came through at crunch time as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 41 points. San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Boston 123, Atlanta 115: Trae Young led the Hawks with 34 points, his 25th game with at least 30 points this season.

Orlando 112, Charlotte 100: The Magic snapped a five-game losing streak. The Hornets have lost 11 of 12.

Sacramento 113, Minnesota 109: The T-Wolves are 15-34. Minnesota has dropped 12 straight.

Memphis 96, Detroit 82: Jonas Valanciunas with 26-17-2 and 4 blocks. Andre Drummond of the Pistons: 25 and 18. Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was named WC Coach of the Month. The Grizzlies went 11-4 in January.

New York 139, Cleveland 134 OT: Elfrid Payton with robust numbers of 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists. Marcus Morris had 28. Kevin Love poured in 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds but his Cavs have lost 11 of 12.

Dallas 112, Indiana 103: Kristaps Porzingis went off: 38 points and 12 rebounds as the Pacers dropped their second straight home game.

Golden State 125, Washington 117: Bradley Beal recorded his seventh 40+ game of the season for the Wizards. Break up the Warriors, Golden State has won two straight!

Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97: Caris LeVert tied his career-high with 29 points.

ESPN is reporting Phoenix and Detroit are discussing a possible trade with Luke Kennard headed to the Suns.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.