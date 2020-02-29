Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.29.20

GAME DAY FROM NEW YORK CITY

Bulls: (20-39, 8-20 on the road) at New York: (17-42, 8-20 at home)

TV: NBCSC: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 4PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and David Schuster: 3:45 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 ppg. Knicks: Randle: 19 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9 per. Knicks: Randle: 9 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 per. Knicks: Payton: 7.

SEASON SERIES: 1-1.

PREVIEW: It's been a disappointing season for both teams as they meet for the third time in a four-game season series. The on-floor inconsistency coupled with multiple injuries to rotational players has derailed the Bulls 2019-20 season. The Knicks had the misfortune of missing out on Zion Williamson in the lottery but did scoop up a very talented player in RJ Barrett who is averaging 14 points and five rebounds in his rookie season. In free agency, the Knicks failed in their attempt to land Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, then turned to "Plan B" adding veterans in an attempt to capture a playoff berth. The Knicks are once again headed to the lottery. New York has a streak of seven straight losing seasons. The Knicks fired their head coach David Fizdale after 22 games with a record of 4-18. Well respected Mike Miler took over and while the Knicks are better record-wise (13-24), it's a ball-club without an identity. The Knicks have lost six straight. The Bulls have dropped nine of their last 10.

‪NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Satoransky: Probable. Carter, Valentine, and White - Questionable. Dunn, Hutchison, Kornet, Markkanen, Porter - Out. Knicks: Smith - Out. ‬

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Clippers 132, Denver 103: The Clippers won their third straight game as Paul George hit six-three point field goals. Make no mistake about it, this was a statement game for LAC.

Milwaukee 133, OKC 86: The score says it all, folks. The Bucks go to 51-8.

Detroit 113, Phoenix 111: Derrick Rose tied his season-high of 31 points as the Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Utah 129, Washington 119: The Wizards' Bradley Beal with a 42-5-10 game but is receiving little or no help. The Wizards are 1-9 when Beal scored 40+ points in a game. Utah's Donovan Mitchell has recorded four straight 30+ games.

Sacramento 104, Memphis 101: The 8th seed in the West is up for grabs.

Charlotte 99, Toronto 96: I didn't see this one coming. The Hornets with a huge road win. The Raps went 2-2 during their four-game homestand. The Hornets have won five of seven.

New Orleans 116, Cleveland 104: Make it 10 straight games of 20+ more points for Zion Williamson. Williamson is the first teenager in NBA history to accomplish the streak.

Miami 126, Dallas 118: Seth Curry scored 37 points in a losing cause.

Orlando 136, Minnesota 125: Terrence Ross poured in 33 points for the Magic. Aaron Gordon recorded his first triple-double of the season: 17-11-12.

Atlanta 141, Brooklyn 118: John Collins is doing some serious hoopin'. Collins had 33 points and 12 rebounds. It was the worst loss of the season for the Nets as they slipped to the eighth seed with a 26-32 record.

