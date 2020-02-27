Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.27.20

Chuck Checks In

The Bulls get a mini-break in the schedule before resuming action Saturday in NY. There is a ton of activity in March with 15 Bulls games on the docket.

Zach LaVine, Tomas Satoransky, and Coby White have played in each of the Bulls 59 games. LaVine is 11th in the NBA in scoring averaging 25 points per game. He's had six 40+ games. Satoransky has collected 20 assists over the last two games. White, off the bench, has registered three straight 30+ games setting a new franchise rookie record. White also became the first NBA player to score 30+ points as a reserve in three straight games since J.R. Smith of the Knicks in 2013. He's shooting 59% from three-point range in that span. In addition, White is averaging five free throw attempts over the last five games after averaging under two per game in January.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Boston 114, Utah 103: Jayson Tatum registered his third straight 30+ game. The Celtics finished their road trip with a 3-1 record. The Jazz lost their fourth straight game-all at home.

Cleveland 108, Philadelphia 94: The 76ers lost Joel Embiid to a shoulder injury as the rejuvenated Cavaliers improved to 3-1 under new Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Embiid will undergo an MRI today. Philly has lost seven straight on the road and fell to 9-21 on the road.

Orlando 130, Atlanta 120

Washington 110, Brooklyn 106: Jerome Robinson nailed a three-ball with eight seconds left as the Wizards ended a three-game slide. Bradley Beal scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte 107, New York 101: The Knicks have lost five straight. Charlotte's Malik Monk has been suspended for violating the NBA/NBAPA anti-drug program.

Minnesota 129, Miami 126: Jimmy Butler was denied at the rim by three T-Wolves players with one second left. Minnesota won its first road game in 52 days. Minnesota ended the game on a 20-5 run. The Heat have lost seven out of their last nine.

Houston 140, Memphis 112: The banged-up Grizzlies have lost four straight for the first time since November. James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 63 points. The Rockets have won five straight.

Dallas 109, San Antonio 103: Luka Doncic recorded his 21st career triple-double (26-10-14) tying Jason Kidd for most triple-double games in franchise history. His 21st birthday is Friday. The Mavs are a season-high 13 games over .500.

Los Angeles Clippers 102, Phoenix 92: The Clippers used 10 players and all of them played at least 16 minutes.

One final note ...

An absolute pleasure meeting so many of our season seat holders at family fest at the UnitedCenter last night. Our fans are great. All of our players were in attendance along with our Head Coach Jim Boylen along with team ambassadors, broadcasters, etc. We appreciate your support.

