Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.26.20

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER

OKC 124, Bulls 122

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 41 pts. OKC: Gallinari: 24 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felicio: 9. OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 7. OKC: Paul: 9.

OKC wins series: 2-0.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Zach LaVine recorded his sixth 40+ game of the season.

2ND STAT OF THE NIGHT: Coby White registered his third straight 30+ game off the bench. White poured in a season-high 35 points. White became the first reserve in Bulls franchise history to score 30+ in three straight games.

RECAP: The Bulls rallied from a 24 point first-half deficit but the Thunder made just enough plays at crunch time to avoid a loss. Zach LaVine missed a three-point shot attempt as time expired. LaVine and Coby White (season-high 35, third straight 30+ off the bench) combined for 76 points. After trailing by 15 at halftime, the Bulls defense locked in as well as their offense outscoring OKC 38-19. The Bulls have dropped nine of their last 10 games.

UP NEXT: At New York Saturday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97: Giannis Antetokounmpo with a very impressive 19-19-8, 3 block shot game as the Bucks bagged their 50th game. It was a big-time win for Milwaukee as they won on the road in the second game of a back to back after playing in OT the previous night in Washington D.C. The Bucks have won 18 of their last 20 games. The two teams face each other again in consecutive games in early April.

Los Angeles Lakers 118, New Orleans 109: It was the first meeting between LeBron James and Zion Williamson. James delivered a season-high 40 points. Williamson 29 points and six rebounds.

Boston 118, Portland 106: Jayson Tatum had 36 points, including a career-high eight-three point field goals.

Sacramento 112, Golden State 94: The Warriors went 4-28 from three-point range. The Kings have won nine of their last 13 games. Golden State has dropped seven straight. Steph Curry plans to return to the active roster Sunday since breaking his hand in October.

Indiana 119, Charlotte 80: All-Star Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Denver 115, Detroit 98: Jerami Grant scored a career-high 29 points.. The 40-18 Nuggets are tied for their best start in franchise history.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons is out at least two weeks-maybe longer with a back injury.

Another huge loss for Memphis as rookie Brandon Clarke has joined Jaren Jackson on the sideline with a right quad injury.

Jalen Brunson will miss the next four Mavs games with a shoulder issue.

