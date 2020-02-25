Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.25.20

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Oklahoma City (35-22, 16-10 on the road) at Bulls: (20-38, 12-18 at home)

TV: NBCSC: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and David Schuster.

SEASON SERIES: OKC 1-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 ppg. Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander: 19 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9 per. Thunder: Adams: 9 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 per. Thunder: Paul: 6 per.

PREVIEW: The Bulls end their four-game homestand entertaining one of the league's most surprising teams in the Thunder. OKC, with a season-high 13 games over .500 are led by a 21-year-old, second-year player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander, the key piece for the Thunder in the Paul George trade to the Clippers, is having a terrific season for OKC currently residing in the sixth spot in the Western Conference. Chris Paul at the age of 34 has turned the back the clock, playing with the same skillset and confidence of five-ten years ago. Dennis Schroder is an underrated talent and is averaging 19 points off the bench. Steven Adams makes his presence felt in the post and remains a tough, physical player.

The Bulls are hoping to get a few of their injured players back in the near future. Wendell Carter Jr. who last played Jan. 6 is listed as questionable. Otto Porter Jr. and Denzel Valentine are doubtful. Kris Dunn, Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet, Lauri Markkanen, are out. Coby White has been brilliant scoring 33 points in each of his last two games against the Suns and Wizards respectively. White is going to be a special player in the NBA for many years to come.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Cleveland 125, Miami 119: Rookie Kevin Porter scored a season-high 30 points as the Cavs erased a 22 point deficit and stunned the Heat. The two teams met two nights ago with Miami winning 124-105. Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game because of personal reasons.

Philadelphia 129, Atlanta 112: Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. The 76ers will be without Ben Simmons for an indefinite period with a back issue.

Milwaukee 137, Washington 134 OT: One night after scoring a career-high 53 on the Bulls, Bradley Beal scored a new career-high 55 on the Bucks. Beal became the first player since Kobe Bryant to score 50 points on back to back nights. However, Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee's last nine points as Milwaukee improved to 49-8. Middleton finished with 40 points.

Orlando 115, Brooklyn 113: The Magic erased a 19 point deficit and moved to within 1 1/2 games of the 7th seed Nets in the East.

Houston 123, New York 112: The Rockets have won four straight. James Harden scored 37 points. The Knicks have lost four straight.

Dallas 139, Minnesota 123: The Mavs had seven double-figure scorers. In 25 minutes, Luka Doncic had a 20-9-7 game.

Los Angeles Clippers 124, Memphis 97: The Grizzlies have lost three straight and dropped under .500. LAC led by as many as 37 points in snapping its three-game losing streak.

Phoenix 131, Utah 111: The Jazz have lost three straight home games. Ex Jazz, Ricky Rubio with 22 points, 11 assists and 7 steals.

A huge loss for the Pacers as Jeremy Lamb's season is over with a Toronto ACL, torn meniscus and a knee fracture.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.