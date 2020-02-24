Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.24.20

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 126, Washington 117 (Bulls: 20-38, 12-18 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 33pts. Wizards: Beal: 53 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felicio, White, and Young each with 6. Wizards: Beal and Bryant each with 5.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 13. Wizards: Smith: 5.

Season Series: Bulls win 3-1.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Zach LaVine became the Bulls all-time leader in made three-point field goals in a single season, draining six, totaling 177 on the year.

2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: Coby White registered his second straight 33 point game becoming the first Bulls rookie to register back to back 30+ games since Michael Jordan during the 1984-85 season. White also became the first Bulls reserve player to score back to back 30+ games since Quintin Dailey in 1984. He joined Allen Iverson and Trae Young as the only rookies since 1992. With 33 or more points in consecutive games.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Bradley Beal scored a career-high 53 points. He went 18-20 from the foul line.

RECAP: The Bulls snapped an eight-game losing streak winning their first game in February as they shredded a Wizards defense, shooting 56% from the field and 49% from three-point range. For the first time since March 2019, the Bulls had three players score 20 or more points in a game as Coby White tallied 33, Zach LaVine had 32, and Thaddeus Young with 23. The Bulls scored 73 first-half points.

UP NEXT: Home with OKC Tuesday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 114, Boston 112: LeBron James fadeaway jumper with 30 seconds left lifted LA to its fifth straight win. James tallied 30 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 41 points for the Celtics.

Toronto 127, Indiana 81: The win was the largest margin of victory in franchise history. The Raps have won 17 of 18 games.

Denver 128, Minnesota 116: Paul Millsap scored a season-high 25 points. The T-Wolves have lost 31 of their last 37 games.

OKC 131, San Antonio 103: The Thunder improved to a season-high 13 games over.500

New Orleans 115, Golden State 101: Zion Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds. It was Williamson's eighth consecutive game with 20 or more points. Jrue Holiday had 23 points and 15 assists. The Pels have won five of six.

Portland 107, Detroit 104: CJ McCollum had 41 points and a career-high 12 assists and nine rebounds. Melo had 32 for the Blazers.

Milwaukee clinched the earliest playoff berth in at least 15 years. The Bucks are 48-8.

The Lakers have signed Markieff Morris. His twin brother Marcus plays for the Clippers.

