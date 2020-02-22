Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.22.20

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Phoenix (22-34, 11-16 on the road) at Bulls (19-37, 11-17 at home)

TV: NBCSC: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and David Schuster: 6:45 pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 ppg. Suns: Booker: 26 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felicio, LaVine and Young each with 4. Suns: Ayton: 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 per. Suns: Rubio: 8 per.

PREVIEW: The Bulls are out to snap a seven-game slide as they host the Suns who will be playing the back end of two games in two nights. The Suns were belted by the blazing Raps last night 118-101. The game will feature two of the top scorers in the NBA in Zach LaVine and Devin Booker. Booker was an add-on to the All-Star roster when Damian Lillard went down with a hamstring injury. He's currently averaging 26 points per game. LaVine at 25 per night. The Suns are in another rebuilding phase but do have some pieces in Booker and Deandre Ayton (18pts 11 reb.). Kelly Oubre Jr. is an intriguing player averaging 18 points and 6 rebounds. The Suns have lost two straight and seven of nine. Phoenix has lost its last five road games.

The Bulls are hoping to get a few players back, sooner than later. Chandler Hutchison is expected to miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Luke Kornet suffered an ankle injury and is doubtful for the game. Otto Porter Jr, Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, and Denzel Valentine will miss the game tonight. Wendell Carter Jr. is doubtful.

The Bulls simply couldn't make shots in Thursday's loss to Charlotte. Their ineffectiveness carried over not only from mid-range and three-point attempts but to free throw shooting as well.

The Bulls will host a rare home and home back to back with the Wizards visiting Sunday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 117, Memphis 105: LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 60 points. Davis also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots. The Lakers are 17-0 when LeBron scored 30+ points.

Toronto 118, Phoenix 101: The Raps have won 16 of their last 17 games. All-Star Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 12 rebounds.

Dallas 122, Orlando 106: Luka Doncic keeps ballin'. His night: 33-10-8. Maxi Kleber scored a career-high 26 points off the bench. The Mavs are 19-8 on the road.

Cleveland 113, Washington 108.: J.B. Bickerstaff won his first game as Head Coach of the Cavaliers.

Indiana 106, New York 98: T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis combined for 51 points.

Boston 127, Minnesota 117: The red hot Celtics captured their ninth game in the last 10. Kemba Walker sat out with a minor knee injury. Daniel Theis had career highs with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks with a fractured left wrist.

OKC 113, Denver 101: Steven Adams with a 19-17 game. The Thunder have won 11 of their past 14 games.

New Orleans 128, Portland 115: Zion Williamson scored 25 points-his seventh straight game with at least 20 points. It was only his 11th NBA game. The Pels have won four of five.

San Antonio 113, Utah 104.: Dejounte Murray has found his comfort zone. This young man is a baller. He tallied 23 points and seven rebounds along with four assists. However, his Spurs remain out of the playoff picture in the West—for now.

