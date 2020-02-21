Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.21.20

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Charlotte 103, Bulls 93 (Bulls: 19-37, 11-17 at home)

Charlotte wins season series: 3-1

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Young: 22pts (Season High) Hornets: Monk: 25pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 11. Hornets: Zeller: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 8. Hornets: Graham: 7.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls held Charlotte's leading scorer Devonte' Graham scoreless (0-7 FGs) in 32 minutes. Graham entered the game averaging 18 points per game.

SECOND STAT OF THE GAME: The two teams combined to go 15-59 from three-point range: 26%.

RECAP: The Hornets led wire to wire, taking advantage of an undermanned Bulls team playing without six rotation players. Malik Monk and Miles Bridges combined for 47 points. Thaddeus Young continued his stellar play recording his second double-double game of the season with a 22-11-4 steals performance. It was Young's 10th straight double-figure scoring game. The Bulls outscored the Hornets 29-19 in the third quarter but Charlotte did just enough in the fourth quarter to come away with their third straight road victory.

The Bulls lost their season-high seventh game.

UP NEXT: Home with Phoenix Saturday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 126, Detroit 106: The Bucks lit up the Pistons scoring 70 first-half points. The Bucks have won 15 of 17 games.

Atlanta 129, Miami 124: Trae Young had a career-high 50 points. The Hawks scored the last 10 points of the game.

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 104 OT: Joel Embiid with a 39-16 game. The 76ers improved to 26-2 at home. Kyrie Irving will have surgery on his injured right shoulder and is out for the season.

Sacramento 129, Memphis 125: Harrison Barnes drilled seven three-point field goals, scoring a season-high 32 points. Marvin Bagley (sprained left foot) will be re-evaluated in three weeks the Kings announced.

Houston 135, Golden State 105: James Harden scored 29 points and dished out 10 assists. The Warriors allowed a franchise-record 25 made three-point field goals. Klay Thompson was ruled out by the Warriors for the rest of the season as he continues his rehab on his injured knee.

