Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.12.20

FINAL FROM D.C.: Washington 126, Bulls 114 (Bulls: 19-36, 8-20 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 41 pts. Washington: Beal: 30 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 9. Washington: Robinson: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 8. Washington: Beal: 7.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls committed 11 of their 22 turnovers in the third quarter.

RECAP: The anticipated showdown between two high scoring guards, both deemed not worthy of performing on All-Star Sunday, did not disappoint last night. Zach LaVine recorded a 41-9-4 game. Bradley Beal: 30-4-7. LaVine scored 19 fourth-quarter points. He was spectacular in the final period going seven of nine from the field including a perfect five of five from the three-point line. LaVine geared up for Saturday's 3 point All-Star competition draining eight in 11 attempts.

The Wizards held off the Bulls in the fourth quarter after building a 21 point third-quarter lead.

Tomas Satoransky had another strong outing against his former team posting 19 points and 8 assists.

The Bulls have lost six straight and will regroup in eight days as they host Charlotte in the first of four straight home games at the United Center.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

"Game of the Night" Houston 116, Boston 105: Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 78 points, 18 rebounds, and 12 assists. The two combined to drain 27 of 31 from the foul line.

Philadelphia 110, Los Angeles 103: Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. Ben Simmons recorded his second straight triple-double : 26-12-10. The 76ers are 25-2 at home.

San Antonio 114, OKC 106: The Spurs snapped a five-game losing streak.

New Orleans 138, Portland 117: Zion Williamson scored a season-high 31 points. He is the first rookie since Dikembe Mutombo in 1991-92 to score at least 14 points in each of his first 9 career NBA games. The last 3 rookies to do it before Zion Williamson are Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, and Michael Jordan. (ESPN Stats)

Positive thoughts to Dave Johnson, the longtime " Voice of the Wizards" battling MS. Dave is a tremendous person and is up to the challenge. He has a positive attitude and is a man of great fortitude.

