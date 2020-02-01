Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.1.20

FINAL FROM BROOKLYN: Bulls 118, Nets 133.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls : LaVine: 22pts. Nets: Irving: 54pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Hutchison: 9. Nets: Allen and Jordan: each with 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and Satoransky each with 8. Nets: Dinwiddie: 7.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Kyrie Irving went 19-23 from the field including 7-of-9 from three-point range. He finished with a season-high 54 points, three shy of tying his career high.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls lost Kris Dunn to a right knee injury 13 seconds in to the game. He will not play Sunday against the Raptors. Kyrie Irving was brilliant as he set the tone early scoring 30 points in the first half alone. Irving is still trying to process (as we all are) the death of Kobe Bryant. The two were very close. Irving was brilliant with a 54-5-5 game. The Bulls cut the Nets lead to six points early in the fourth quarter but the Nets pulled away with Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie doing most of the damage. The Nets shot 62% from the field and 48% from three point range.

Zach LaVine recorded his 17th straight, 20+ points game and 38th of the season. Luke Kornet scored a season-high 19 points.

BullsTV recap: Bulls at Nets

UP NEXT: Sunday at Toronto.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Our CCI "Game of the Night" - Portland 127, Los Angeles Lakers 119: A very emotional night at Staples Center. LeBron James addressed the crowd and spoke from the heart. It remains very raw and surreal. The game itself saw Portland's Damian Lillard record 48 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists.

Denver 127, Milwaukee 115: The Nuggets arrived at their hotel in Milwaukee at 4:30 AM after playing a late game the night before. Denver handed Milwaukee only its seventh loss of the season. Milwaukee saw its nine-game win streak end despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 31-16-9 game.

OKC 111, Phoenix 107: The Thunder went on a 13-0 run late in the fourth quarter to overtake the Suns.

Toronto 105, Detroit 92: The Raps have won 10 straight. Head Coach Nick Nurse will coach Team Giannis in the All-Star Game.

Houston 128, Dallas 121: Luka Doncic is out for at least six games with an ankle injury. James Harden scored 35 points and grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds.

New Orleans 139, Memphis 111: Zion Williamson scored 24 points in just under 29 minutes. The Pelicans have won three straight; Memphis had its four game win streak end. Williamson and Ja Morant exchanged jerseys after the game. Morant scored 16 points. Alvin Gentry won his 500th game as an NBA Head Coach.

