Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.10.20

Final From Philadelphia: Philadelphia 118, Bulls 111

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 32pts. 76ers: Korkmaz: 31pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 10 76ers: Simmons: 10

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine :8 76ers: Simmons: 10

SEASON SERIES: Philadelphia 2-0.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls committed 18 turnovers leading to 21 76ers points.

RECAP: Furman Korkmaz continued his torrid shooting scoring 31 points following a career-high 34 points Friday night against the Grizzlies. Korkmaz tossed in 17 first-quarter points but the Bulls battled back from a 15 point deficit and took an early fourth-quarter lead but the combination of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were too much. Embiid‘s line: 28-12-5, 4-blocks and 3 steals. Embiid went 11 of 14 from the line. Simmons: 19-10-10. He went 7-10 from the foul line.

Zach LaVine left it on the floor, scoring a game-high 32 points. He played through a neck injury and was questionable prior to the tip. Luke Kornet scored a career-high 25 points. Thaddeus Young continued his solid play with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The 76ers improved to 24-2 at home.

UP NEXT: At Washington Tuesday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Boston 112, OKC 111: The Celtics won their seventh straight.

Atlanta 140, New York 135 2OT: Trae Young and John Collins had monster games for the Hawks. Young with 48 points and 13 assists. Collins had 32 points and 16 rebounds. The loss snapped NY's four-game win streak.

Memphis 106, Washington 99: Ja Morant registered his first NBA triple-double of 27-10-10. The Grizzlies closed the game on a 22-8 run. Washington shot 4-26 in the fourth quarter.

Utah 114, Houston 113: Bojan Bogdanovic hit a contested three-pointer as time expired propelling the Jazz to a road win.

Portland 115, Miami 109: Damian Lillard had 33 points and eight assists. The Blazers' Hassan Whiteside had 17 rebounds against his former team.

Los Angeles Clippers 133, Cleveland 92: The Cavaliers fell to 13-40. Andre Drummond made his Cavs debut and had a 19-14 game. It's the worst home loss in Cavs franchise history (50 years).

Dion Waiters and the Grizzlies agreed to a buyout.

Thanks for reading CCI.

Always a pleasure.