Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.8.19

CHUCK CHECKS IN

The Bulls will go through a practice before departing on their longest road trip of the season with five games covering ten days.

Wednesday in Portland: The Trailblazers have a potent backcourt in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. It was McCollum who scored 50 points in three quarters last season against the Bulls. In fact, he scored 50 points in 29 minutes-16 seconds. McCollum set the tone in the opening quarter scoring 28 points. A win on Wednesday could set a positive tone as the Bulls play three games in four nights.

Friday at Golden State: Earlier in the season in Chicago, Klay Thompson lit up the Bulls with a record setting performance of 14 made three point field goal attempts. Thompson finished with 52 points. The Bulls trailed 92-50 at halftime.

Saturday at Utah: Our first look at the Jazz. I keep waiting for Utah to go on a long win streak. Rudy Gobert is averaging a double-double. Donovan Mitchell is getting his 20 points per game but his shooting percentages are down from his rookie season of a year ago.

Tuesday, Jan 15 at Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers are banged up. Will LeBron be healthy for the Bulls?

Thursday, Jan. 17 at Denver: The Bulls haven’t won in the Mile High City since 1938. Kidding. It’s been a long time though and the Bulls are due.

The return of Bobby Portis to the rotation is huge. He is a force in the post and can pop the three. You know what I like about him? He loves the game. He can’t wait to get to the gym.

Kris Dunn is in a nice groove, shooting 57% from the floor the past three games.

Zach LaVine is shooting 50% or better in nine of the past ten games. 60% the last three.

Congratulations to Ryan Arcidiacono as his salary was fully guaranteed for the 2018-19 season. He is a role model for perseverance, dedication and selflessness. G-Leaguers and ballers around the world, never give up your dream for the NBA. Ever.

NBA 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 114 - Utah 102. Thon Maker with a season high 15 points off the bench for Milwaukee. Giannis had 30 for the Bucks. The Bucks haven’t lost back to back games this season and improved to 11-0 after a loss.

Houston 125 - Denver 113. Clint Capela with a career high 31 points. P.J. Tucker had a career high seven 3-pointers. Harden with 32 points and 14 assists.

Los Angeles Lakers 107 - Dallas 97. Ingram and Ball combined for 50 points.

Boston 116 - Brooklyn 95. The Nets were without half their roster due to injuries. Boston had eight players in double figures.

Portland 111 - New York 101. The Blazers at 24-17 is their best mark at the halfway point since the 2014-15 season. Nurkic had 20-4th straight game with 20 or more.

San Antonio 119 - Detroit 107. Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich now has 1,221 victories. He’s tied with Jerry Sloan for third place, trailing only Don Nelson and Lenny Wilkens. The Pistons have lost seven of nine.

New Orleans 114 - Memphis 95. Anthony Davis 36-13 and 3 blocked shots. Memphis has lost six straight.

Sacramento 111 - Orlando 95. The Kings snapped a four game slide. Orlando has lost three straight and 8 of 11.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.