Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.31.20

GAME NIGHT FROM BROOKLYN: Bulls (19-31, 8-16 on the road) at Brooklyn (20-26, 12-12 at home).

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King 6:30 PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and David Schuster. 6: 15 CT pre.



SEASON SERIES: Brooklyn 1-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 ppg. Nets: Irving: 26 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 4 per. Nets: Jordan: 9 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Satoransky: 5 per. Nets: Irving: 6 per.

I am disappointed the coaches elected not to select Zach LaVine to the All-Star Game. He has carried the Bulls all season long. The message has been delivered; to make an All Star team you need to play on a winning club. Agree or disagree? How about choosing players that are having fabulous seasons regardless of their team's win-loss records. It's an All-Star Game. It's an exhibition game. LaVine is having a sensational year. Hopefully he will be selected as a reserve if a player is unable to participate.

CCI PREVIEW: The on again-off again Nets have won three straight home games and while many believe this is a "mulligan" season for the Nets with Kevin Durant in waiting for 2020-21 season, Brooklyn is currently in the mix for the seventh-eighth seeds. This is a a key game for the Bulls as they trail the Nets by five games in the loss column for the final berth in the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving has missed 22 games this season but when on the floor remains an impact star; a game changer. Spencer Dinwiddie is having a terrific season and remains one of the best stories in the NBA over the last two years. Dinwiddie has taken advantage of an opportunity after toiling in the G-League. He's averaging 21 points and six assists.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Boston 119, Golden State 104: Gordon Hayward recorded his fourth straight 20+ game. The Celtics have won five of six.

Sacramento 124, Los Angeles Clippers 103: LAC HC Doc Rivers said Kawhi Leonard missed the game after he tweaked his back in warmups. De'Aaron Fox scored 34 for the Kings.

Denver 106, Utah 100: Denver went on a 27-1 run to put the game to bed... Speaking of bed... The Nuggets prevailed, but checked into Milwaukee at 4:30 AM CT this morning and play the Bucks tonight. Utah has dropped three straight.

Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117: Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists. The 76ers fell to 9-16 on the road.

Washington 121, Charlotte 107: Snubbed by the coaches, Bradley Beal lit up the Hornets scoring 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Beal says not making the ASG is "disrespectful."

Toronto 115, Cleveland 109: The surging Raptors won their ninth straight. The Cavs drop to 13-36.

ALL-STAR UPDATE: NBA Reserves: East: Jayson Tatum, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons.

West: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Chris Paul, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook.

Yahoo Sports reports Damian Lillard will participate in the 3-Point Contest next month in Chicago.

New York's Elfrid Payton and the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric have each been suspended for one game without pay for their roles in an on court incident two nights ago at MSG.

