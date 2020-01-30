Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.30.20

GAME NIGHT FROM INDIANA:

Indiana 115, Bulls 106 OT (Bulls 19-31, 8-16 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Hutchison: 21 pts. Indiana: Warren: 25 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felicio: 8. Indiana: Sabonis: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 9. Indiana: Brogdon: 9

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls scored 76 points in the paint.

RECAP: The Pacers played in front of a rare sellout crowd as they welcomed back Victor Oladipo playing for the first time in over a year due to a ruptured quad. Oladipo was a bit rusty but at crunch time he drilled a deep left-wing three-ball with ten seconds left in regulation to tie the game. After a time out, Zach LaVine advanced to the left frontcourt and on the way to the rim it appeared he was fouled (he was) on the left arm..however it was a noncall and the game went to OT.

From there, it was all Indiana. The Pacers outscored the Bulls 15-6 as Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in the extra period. Oladipo played 21 minutes going two of eight from the field ( 1-7 from three-point range). He scored nine points and dished out four assists.

Zach LaVine registered his 16th straight 20+ game. Chandler Hutchison posted a career-high 21 points. By his own admission, he felt he didn't play well but the beauty of the NBA is there's always another game around the corner and that corner is in Brooklyn Friday night.

However, the Bulls shot just 6 of 33 from 3 point range and took only 15 free throws.

UP NEXT: At Brooklyn Friday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Brooklyn 125, Detroit 115: Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyrie Irving combined for 48 points. The Nets picked up a full game on the Bulls for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has lost four straight.

Memphis 127, New York 106: The Grizzlies won their fourth straight and in the process are a .500 team. Ja Morant a lock for Rookie of the Year had a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists.

San Antonio 127, Utah 120: DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and surpassed 1-thousand points for the 10th straight season.

OKC 120, Sacramento 100: The Thunder are 23-9 since Thanksgiving.

Portland 125, Houston 112: Damian Lillard, believe it or not recorded his first-ever triple-double of 36-10-11.

Always a pleasure.