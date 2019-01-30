Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.30.19

GAME NIGHT FROM MIAMI

Bulls: (11-40, 5-20 on the road) at Miami (24-24, 11-13 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6:30CT tip.

Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 22ppg. Miami: Richardson: 17ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Portis each with 7 per. Miami: Whiteside: 12 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per. Miami: Wade: 4 per.

SEASON SERIES: Miami 2-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Heat have won their last two games and are back at .500 and holding their own without Goran Dragic who remains sidelined with a knee injury. Justise Winslow has been outstanding playing the point guard position, in addition to scoring. Hassan Whiteside is averaging a double-double and ranks third in blocks per game. The Heat lost Derrick Jones Jr. for an extended period with a knee injury, however the Heat remain one the deepest teams in the Association. This will be the final game Dwayne Wade will play against his hometown team.

FINAL FROM BROOKLYN: Brooklyn 122, Bulls 117.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 26. Nets: Russell: 30.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 19. Nets: Allen: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5. Nets: Russell: 7.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls shot 50% from the field. The Bulls out rebounded the Nets 50-43. The Bulls got it done in the paint against Brooklyn, 64-54 and lost. Why? The Bulls were outscored at the line (Bulls: 14-19, Nets: 28-40). The Bulls committed 18 turnovers leading to 20 Nets points. The Nets won their ninth straight home game. The Bulls played hard. The effort was there, but making plays down the stretch is an area that has escaped the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen established a new career high with 19 rebounds. He also continues to add to his franchise leading consecutive games streak of making 3 or more 3 point field goals. Markkanen now with 8 straight games. He also earned a spot on the World Team as they will compete in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Charlotte.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: “I thought we battled. We never quite got over the hump, but I thought we hung in there. Proud of our guys for winning the boards. Gotta make a few more plays though.” Coach Boylen

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 121, Los Angeles Lakers 105. The 76ers scored 39-1st quarter points and led by 19 after the opening period. Brandon Ingram went 16 of 20 from the floor—all from two point range—-a career high 36 in a losing cause.

Cleveland 116, Washington 113. Cedi Osman with an impressive 26-5-7 game. The Wizards trailed by 25 points with 7:30 left in the 4th quarter and nearly won the game.

Milwaukee 115, Detroit 105. The Bucks are now 13-0 following a loss.

Oklahoma City 126, Orlando 117. Paul George scored 37 points. Russell Westbrook with a triple double but the play of Dennis Schroder was key. In his first season with the Thunder, Schroder has played well for Billy Donovan as he tossed in 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Magic, now 11 games under.500, have lost four straight home games.

New Orleans 121, Houston 116. Jahlil Okafor is ballin; 27 points for the former Whitney Young star. Anthony Davis remains sidelined. He was fined 50-thousand dollars by the NBA due to the fact his agent went public requesting a trade from the Pelicans.

San Antonio 126, Phoenix 124. Rudy Gay’s jumper at the buzzer won it for the Spurs. San Antonio Head Coach Gregg Popovich was extremely upset with his club after the game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!