Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.29.19

GAME NIGHT FROM BROOKLYN: Bulls (11-39, 6-19 on the road) at Brooklyn.

TV: WGN: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6:30 CT tipoff.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul. 6:15 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 22ppg. Brooklyn: Russell: 18 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Portis: 7 each per game. Brooklyn: Allen and Davis: 8 each per game.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per game. Brooklyn: Russell: 6 per game.

SEASON SERIES: Nets 2-0. (Brooklyn has won five straight in the series).

CCI PREVIEW: The Nets are truly one of the feel good stories in the NBA. The franchise is still in a rebuilding stage after a disastrous trade with Boston that wrecked havoc on the infrastructure of the foundation. Coupled with the loss of Caris LeVert, many experts believed the Nets would be headed to the lottery. But GM Sean Marks has other ideas. Marks has done a fantastic job and is in line for Executive of the Year honors. D’Angelo Russell is having a breakout season. His 48 made threes this month marks the most 3-pointers made in a month by a Net in franchise history. He is in All-Star conversation.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 17 points, 9 rebounds and shooting 65% against the Bulls in two games. Kris Dunn is averaging 20-4-6- 52% in two games against the Nets in two games. The Nets were without six players last night in their road loss at Boston. They are beat up and tired. Let’s see if the Bulls can jump on them and come away with a road victory.

INJURY UPDATE: Spencer Dinwiddie underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair ligaments in his right thumb.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 112, Brooklyn 104: Kyrie Irving sat out. The Nets six-game win streak is history. Brooklyn played without six injured players. Boston tied a franchise record with 16 blocked shots, six by Al Horford.

Denver 95, Memphis 92: The Nuggets trailed by 19 in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta 123, Los Angeles Clippers 118: The Hawks have won two of three on their seven-game road trip. Trae Young with a 26-4-8 game. John Collins added 22.

Golden State 132, Indiana 100: Make it 11 straight wins for the Warriors. DeMarcus Cousins with a season-high 22 points.

Charlotte 101, New York 92: The Knicks have lost 10 straight and 18 of 19 games.

The agent representing NBA superstar Anthony Davis has informed the Pelicans his client will not resign with New Orleans when his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season. Davis has requested a trade.

Indiana’s Victor Oladipo underwent surgery on the ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. No timetable for his return.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. For those of you who are facing ridiculously cold and brutal conditions, please be warm and be safe. Always a pleasure!