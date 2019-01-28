Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.28.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 104, Bulls 101. (Bulls: 11-39, 5-20 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 21pts. Cleveland: Burks and Clarkson each with 18.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 15. Cleveland: Zizic: 14.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 7. Cleveland: Clarkson: 6.

CCI RECAP: The Cavs came through at crunch time as Alec Burks and Matthew Dellavedova delivered in the waning moments of the game. The Cavs held the Bulls to one field goal in the final 3:50. The Bulls dropped their eighth straight home game as they now depart for three straight on the road. Lauri Markkanen set a franchise record with his seventh consecutive game of 3 or more made three point field goals. Markkanen and Zach LaVine each posted double-doubles. Wayne Selden Jr. made his first start as a member of the Bulls and was solid with a 15-6-3 game in 37+ minutes. His three ball from the right wing gave the Bulls a short lived advantage before Burks and Delly took over. Robin Lopez was tremendous with a 16-7-4 blocked shots contest. Dellavedova was terrific off the bench and played a steady floor game. Jordan Clarkson with an 18-7-6 performance off the bench as well. The Cavs prevented the Bulls from as season series sweep.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen: "This is a process. This is learning how to win, learning how to grow, learning how to play together. We missed a play at the rim to win the game. We'll focus on making that play next time."

UP NEXT: At Brooklyn Tuesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 123, Dallas 120: Kawhi Leonard had 33 points. Luka Doncic, yes, give him ROY right now! No one is even close. 35-12-10 to become the first teenager in NBA history with two triple doubles. He will turn 20 February 28.

Oklahoma City 118, Milwaukee 112: In a battle of MVP candidates: Paul George led the Thunder with 36 points and 13 rebounds. George scored seven points in the final 1:15. Giannis 27-18. Russell Westbrook with his 16th triple double of the season with a 13-13-11 game.

Los Angeles Clippers 122, Sacramento 108: LAC wins its third straight. Patrick Beverley with a 16-10-8 game. The Kings are 0-3 against the Clippers this season.

Houston 103, Orlando 98: James Harden poured in 40 points. The Magic blew a 16 point lead and dropped ten games under .500.

Utah 125, Minnesota 111: An impressive road win for the Jazz. The Jazz beat the T-Wolves twice in a three-day span. Donovan Mitchell scored 29. The Jazz shot 71% in the second half... Luol Deng had a season-high 15 points for Minnesota.

San Antonio 132, Washington 119: No DeMar DeRozan but it wouldn’t prevent LaMarcus Aldridge from doing his thing. 30-9-6. Washington lost its 19th straight in San Antonio.

Miami 103, New York 97: Dwyane Wade with 15 points and 10 assists. The Knicks have dropped 17 of 18 games.

Los Angeles Lakers 116, Phoenix 102: The Lakers won for the first time with LeBron James and Lonzo Ball out of the lineup. The Lakers also played without Tyson Chandler and Kyle Kuzma and still beat the Suns. The Lakers dominated the paint 70-46. Phoenix goes to 11-41.

