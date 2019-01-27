Chuck's Daily Check In: 1.27.19

GAME DAY FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland Cavaliers (9-41, 4-22 on the road) at Chicago Bulls Bulls (11-38, 5-19 at home), 2:30 PM CST tip

TV: WGN (Neil Funk and Stacey King)

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE (Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine, 23ppg. Cleveland: Clarkson, 16ppg

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Portis, 7rpg. Cleveland: Nance, 7rpg.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn, 6apg. Cleveland: Dellavedova and Nance each with 3apg

SEASON SERIES: Bulls, 3-0

CCI PREVIEW: The Cavs come to the United Center having dropped six straight games and 18 of their last 19. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson aren’t walking through the door...and neither is, you know, the guy who wore number “23”. Love and Thompson remain sidelined and LeBron James is wearing purple and gold. Come to think of it, he’s injured as well. The Bulls own 11 wins on the season, and three of those have come against the Cavaliers. Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn have all had a great deal of success against the Cavs in the season series. Look for more of that today. Markkanen is listed as probable with a hip issue. LaVine listed as probable with an ankle issue.

The Cavs hold the distinction of having the worst record in the NBA at 9-41 and the worst road mark in the Association at 4-22. The Bulls, however, cannot take this team for granted. The Cavs are NBA players and pride is on the line. The Bulls need to get a win before leaving on a three game road trip, beginning Tuesday in Brooklyn.

CHANDLER HUTCHISON INJURY UPDATE

Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison sustained an acute injury to a sesamoid bone in his right foot in the game vs. Atlanta on Jan. 23. He will be placed in a walking boot for 2-4 weeks, and will be re-examined after the All-Star Break.

Hutchison, the 22nd- overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, has played in 44 games (14 starts) for Chicago this season with averages of 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State Warriors 115, Boston Celtics 111: Steve Kerr became the fastest coach to win 300 games. That's 10 straight wins now for the Warriors. Kyrie Irving with a 32-6-10 line in the loss for the Celtics.

Denver Nuggets 126, Philadelphia 76ers 110: Nikola Jokic recorded his second triple double (32-18-10) in his last three games. The 76ers played without Jimmy Butler, Wilson Chandler and Joel Embiid. Jamal Murray was inactive for the Nuggets.

Memphis Grizzlies 106, Indiana Pacers 103: Finally, the Grizzlies get a win, snapping an eight-game losing streak. Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. registered his 13th double digit scoring game in the past 14 contests.

San Antonio Spurs 126, New Orleans Pelicans 114: Another game without Anthony Davis and another loss for the slumping Pelicans - the Pels are just 2-7 when Davis doesn't play this season. One bright spot is the play of Jahlil Okafor: he put up 24 points with 15 rebounds 3 blocks last night. Greg Popovich made history picking up his 521st road win by a Head Coach.

Portland Trail Blazers 120, Atlanta Hawks 111: CJ McCollum with his first career triple-double of 28-10-10. The Blazers played without Damian Lillard. Seth Curry scored 22. Vince Carter celebrated his 42nd birthday in his 21st season in the NBA.

