Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.26.20

FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Bulls 118, Cleveland 106. (Bulls: 18-30, 8-15 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 44 pts. Cavs: Love: 20 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 10. Cavs: Love: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 8. Cavs: Osman and Thompson each with 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: In his 135th game as a Bull, Zach LaVine nearly recorded his first ever triple-double. Zach joins Michael Jordan as the only players in franchise history to record at least 44 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in a game.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls scored 40 third quarter points to put the game to bed. LaVine received help from Tomas Satoransky who contributed 19-6-6. Kris Dunn registered his fifth straight double figure scoring game with an impressive 10-5-4 -3 steals game.

The Bulls forced Cleveland in to committing 21 turnovers, scoring 27 points.

UP NEXT: Home with San Antonio Monday.

BullsTV Recap: Bulls 118, Cavs 106

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Our CCI "Game of the Night" - Philadelphia 108, Los Angeles Lakers 91: LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the all-time scoring list only trailing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. Philly improved to 6-3 without Joel Embiid in the lineup.

Brooklyn 121, Detroit 111: Kyrie Irving with a monster game of 45-6-7.

OKC 113, Minnesota 104: Make it nine straight losses for the T-Wolves. OKC has won five straight. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 37 for the slumping T-Wolves. He has three straight games of 30+ points.

Utah 112, Dallas 107: The streaking Jazz won their fourth straight and improved to 32-13 posting the second best record in the West and third best in the NBA. Rudy Gobert had a 22-17-5 blocks game.

