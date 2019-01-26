Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.26.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Los Angeles Clippers 106, Bulls 101 (Bulls: 11-38, 5-19 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 29 points. LAC: Williams: 31 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis: 14. LAC: Williams: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 10. LAC: Williams: 10.

CCI RECAP: It was a nuts and bolts NBA game. Two teams saw themselves making in-game adjustments but the end readily; LAC made plays. The Bulls did not. A Lou Williams four-point play late in the game was huge and deflated the Bulls. The Clippers scored the last six points going on a 10-4 game ending run. It was a long day for the Los Angeles Clippers who were playing their third road game in as many nights. Head Coach Doc Rivers cancelled their morning shootaround (as did the Bulls). The Clippers drive from a downtown hotel to the United Center took ninety minutes as the city and vehicles alike battled through nasty weather.

In his 904th NBA game, Lou Williams recorded his first NBA triple-double of 31-10-10. Tobias Harris was outstanding with a 29-8-3 assists contest. Chicago’s very own Patrick Beverley made his only shot of the night, an eight-foot floater with 37 seconds left to give the Clippers some breathing room. Beverley also came through with a big block on Lauri Markkanen late in the fourth quarter. The Bulls couldn’t execute at the end.

Chandler Hutchison recorded his first NBA double-double of 12 points-12 rebounds. Bobby Portis had a solid 18-14 contest. Markkanen with 3-3s but hardly touched the ball in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine tossed in 29.

UP NEXT: Home with Cleveland Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Houston 121, Toronto 119: The Rockets welcomed Kenneth Faried after he was released by the Nets...the results: 21 points and 14 rebounds. Harden with 35 points-his 22nd straight game of 30 or more.

Milwaukee 108, Charlotte 99: Giannis 34-14. The Bucks are 22-4 at home. Milwaukee has won six straight and improved to 35-12.

Utah 106, Minnesota 102: Donovan Mitchell dished out a career-high 11 assists. He also has scored at least 24 points in 11 consecutive games. Utah has won eight of their last nine.

Washington 95, Orlando 91: Jeff Green buried six shots from three-point range. The Wizards have won five of seven games.

Brooklyn 109, New York 99: Spencer Dinwiddie is sidelined with a thumb injury. Theo Pinson carrying a two way contract, scored a career-high 19 points for the Nets. My guy Ed Davis with a 17-16 game. The Nets bench scored 75 points. NY has lost eight straight and 21 of 23.

Miami 100, Cleveland 94: Dwyane Wade scored 13 points in his final game at the Q...you do remember Wade was a Cavalier, right? Right? The Cavs have lost nine straight at home.

Denver 132, Phoenix 95: The Suns have lost seven straight. Nikola Jokic served a one game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation two nights before.

Sacramento 99, Memphis 96: The wheels are off the Grizzlies. 8 straight losses and 14 of 15.

Dallas 106, Detroit 101: Luka Doncic with 32. Blake Griffin with 35- his 8th 30 point game in the past 11, but Dallas improves to 18-6 at home.

A great night at the United Center as we celebrated Lauri Markkanen Bobble Head Night. Outstanding imaging and likeness. Lauri approves!

