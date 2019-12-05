Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.5.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 106, Memphis 99 (Bulls: 8-14, 4-7 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 pts. Memphis: Valanciunas: 32pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 13. Memphis: Valanciunas: 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 8. Memphis: Melton: 7

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls outscored Memphis behind the three-point line 39-21.

RECAP: The Bulls squandered a 22 point lead but had enough left in the tank to sweep the series with the Grizzlies, getting solid contributions from their starters. Zach LaVine finished the night with 25 points as he drained 9-11 free throws. He's averaging nine free throw attempts over the past four games. Wendell Carter Jr continues his consistent style of play recording his 12th double-double of the year (16pts 13reb) and Tomas Satoransky's assist total is adding up as he delivered eight against the Grizzlies along with 13 points and three steals.

The Bulls called time out leading 88-87 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter and promptly went on an 8-0 run to seal the victory.

UP NEXT: Home with Golden State Friday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 121, Utah 96: Another day at the office for the 19-3 Lakers. LeBron and AD combined for 46 points. What's going on with the Jazz? They've lost five of six.

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points as the Bucks won their 13th straight and improved to 19-3.

Boston 112, Miami 93: Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker combined for 59 points. The Celtics are 8-0 at home.

Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118: The Hawks have lost 11 of 12 games. Atlanta's opponents are averaging 117 points per game.

Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100: Domantas Sabonis continues to ball out: 17 points 13 rebounds. The Pacers go to 14-7 after winning for the seventh time in the last eight games.

Charlotte 106, Golden State 91: Devonte Graham made ten, count em', ten three-pointers and scored 33 points as Golden State suffered their 19th loss in 23 games. The Warriors have lost four straight on their current road trip that concludes tomorrow here in Chicago.

Orlando 128, Phoenix 114: Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 32 points.

Dallas 121, Minnesota 114: It was an off night for Luka Doncic (8-22 fgs, 1-8 3ptfga) 22 points but the Mavs now nine games over.500.

Portland 127, Sacramento 116: The Kings have lost five out of their last six games. CJ McCollum scored 33 points. It was his 10th straight game with 20 or more points, tying a career-high.

It was great catching up with my oldest son, T.C., Head Video Coordinator of the Memphis Grizzlies. He has a very bright future in the game but Pops won the season series 2-0.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.