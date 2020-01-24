Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.24.20

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Sacramento (15-29, 7-16 on the road) at Bulls: (17-29, 10-14 at home)

TV: NBCSC: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and David Schuster: 6:45 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 ppg. Kings: Hield: 20 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Markkanen: 6 per. Kings: Bagley: 7 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 Kings: Fox: 7 per.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0.

PREVIEW: The Bulls have another opportunity to pick up a home court win over a struggling Western Conference ball club that is suffering through a long season of injuries and disappointment. The Kings have lost six straight and in that span of games, they are allowing opponents to average nearly 123 points against them. I repeat. 123.

On paper, the Kings look terrific but with Marvin Bagley III and De'Aaron Fox sidelined most of the season and Richaun Holmes of late, Head Coach Luke Walton is hoping to find the right formula for any type of consistency. According to the NBA injury report, Marvin Bagley III will not play tonight with left foot soreness. De'Aaron Fox did not play against the Bulls in Chicago's road win at Sacramento earlier this season but if he's good to go, he is an exceptional talent. Buddy Hield is a gifted scorer/playmaker but very erratic. I love Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Zach LaVine continues his torrid pace scoring 25 against Minnesota, his 12th straight 20+ game.

The Bulls bigs had a tremendous night at the expense of the Timberwolves with Luke Kornet pouring in 15 points and Cristiano Felicio recording his seventh career double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulls are only four games in the loss column behind the eighth seed free falling Nets.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

The NBA East Starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Captain): Joel Embiid, Kemba Walker, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam.

West starters: LeBron James (Captain), Luka Doncic, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard.

Los Angeles Lakers 128, Brooklyn Nets 113: LeBron James posted a triple-double of 27-12-10. The Lakers improved to 20-4 on the road. The Nets have lost five straight and 12 of their last 14.

Dallas 133, Portland 125: Unfortunately, for Blazers' fans, an all too frequent headline: "Lillard with a huge game but Portland falls." Damian Lillard scored 47 but Dallas made 22-three point field goals.

Washington 124, Cleveland 112: The Cavs have lost six straight and 11 of 13.

Another injury for the 76ers as Josh Richardson will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Always a pleasure.