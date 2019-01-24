Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.24.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Atlanta 121, Bulls 101 (Bulls: 11-37, 5-18 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 points. Atlanta: Collins: 35 (career high).

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Hutchison and Portis each with 7. Atlanta: Len: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4. Atlanta: Young: 12.

CCI RECAP: The Hawks led from the opening tip and never looked back leading by as many as 20 in the first half before the Bulls cut the deficit to six at the break. However, Atlanta started the third quarter on a run, outscoring the Bulls by nine in the period and won convincingly.

John Collins was a force as he drained four treys and scored inside the paint on an assortment of dunks, going 14 of 16 from the floor for a career-high 35 points. Rookie Trae Young made only one shot in 12 attempts but dished out 12 assists. The Hawks outrebounded the Bulls 51-36 and outscored the Bulls from three point territory, 45-24.

Prior to the ballgame, Jabari Parker suffered a right patellar tendon strain and did not see action.

UP NEXT: Home with LAC Friday.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen: "First and third quarters have been an issue for us, and they were an issue tonight."

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Houston 114, New York 110: James Harden scored a career-high 61 points. He finished 17-38 from the floor. 22-25 from the line. He collected 15 rebounds. Harden had 36 at the HALF. The Knicks have lost seven straight.

Indiana 110, Toronto 106: The Pacers won the game but lost Victor Oladipo to a serious right knee injury. Oladipo was carted off the court on a stretcher in the second quarter. He is scheduled for an MRI today.

Boston 123, Cleveland 103: The Celtics won their tenth straight at home. Terry Rozier 26-8-6. The Cavs have lost five straight and 17 of 18. Yikes.

Brooklyn 114, Orlando 110: D’Angelo Russell is ballin like an All Star. CCI thinks he makes the team. 25-10 against the Magic. The Nets have won five straight.

Los Angeles Clippers 111, Miami 99: Tobias Harris is hoopin'. 31 points - 22 in the first half in a tough second game of a back to back after playing and losing Tuesday in Dallas.

Philadelphia 122, San Antonio 120: Joel Embiid with a 33-19 game. Jimmy Butler missed the contest with a sprained right wrist.

Charlotte 118, Memphis 107: The Hornets have won four of five games. Memphis is in a major free fall, losing its seventh straight and 13th in the past 14 games. Marc Gasol remains property of the Grizzlies, for now at least, as he had a terrific ballgame registering a triple double of 22-17-10. Mike Conley is still in Memphis as well. He scored 31.

Detroit 98, New Orleans 94: No Anthony Davis. No win for the Pelicans. Blake Griffin ripped NOLA for 20 of his 37 in the fourth quarter.

Utah 114 Denver 108: Donovan Mitchell has scored 30 points in 5 of his last 8 games. He torched the Nuggets with a 35-6-6 contest. Nikola Jokic with a 28 points, 21 rebounds, 6 assists game. Wowza.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.