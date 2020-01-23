Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.23.20

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 117, Minnesota 110 (Bulls: 17-29, 10-14 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25pts. Minnesota: Towns: 40pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felicio: 10. Minnesota: Covington, Dieng, Napier each with 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5. Minnesota: Wiggins: 9.

STAT OF THE GAME: Minnesota recorded 18 turnovers leading to 25 Bulls points.

2ND STAT OF THE NIGHT: Minnesota went 13-24 from the foul line: 54%.

3RD STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls bench outscored the T-Wolves reserves 40-17.

RECAP: The Bulls built a huge lead only to see the T-Wolves storm back but Zach LaVine came through with seven points in the final 2:30 minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the deal as the Bulls reeled off eleven straight points to surpass last season's win total, improving to 10-14 at The United Center. LaVine has 12 straight games with 20 or more points.

Lauri Markkanen added 21 points drilling four-three point field goals.

The play of Luke Kornet and Cristiano Felicio was solid as Kornet, making his fourth straight start, tossed in 15. Felicio came off the bench and impacted the game with a 12 point and 10 rebound night which included seven offensive rebounds, a career-high.

Minnesota dropped its seventh straight game despite a 40-6 game from Karl-Anthony Towns.

UP NEXT: Bulls host Sacramento Friday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

"Game of the Night" San Antonio 121, New Orleans 117: Zion Williamson made his NBA debut. He scored 17 straight points of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. He played just over 18 minutes. In addition to the 22 points, Williams added seven rebounds, three assists and made all four of his three-point attempts.

Detroit 127, Sacramento 106: Derrick Rose scored 22. Reggie Jackson returned to the Pistons lineup after missing 42 games with a back injury. The Kings have lost six straight.

Utah 129, Golden State 96: Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks. TheJazz have beaten their last three opponents by an average of 28 points. Wowza.

Miami 134, Washington 129 OT: Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in OT. Miami improved to 20-1 at home.

Los Angeles Lakers 100, New York Knicks 92: Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 49 points.

Houston 121, Denver 105: Vintage Russell Westbrook who registered a 28-16-8 game as the Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak against an injury-depleted Nuggets squad.

Indiana 112, Phoenix 87: T.J. Warren had 25 points against his old team.

OKC 120, Orlando 114: Dennis Schroder scored 31 points. OKC has won eight of its last nine road games.

Toronto 107, Philadelphia 95: A huge loss for the 76ers as Josh Richardson went down with a hamstring injury. The Raps have won five straight. Joel Embiid missed his eighth straight game with a torn ligament in his left hand.

Atlanta 102, Los Angeles Clippers 95: LAC played without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverly. The Hawks were without Trae Young. The Hawks rallied from 21 down.

Boston 119, Memphis 95: The Grizzlies lost their second straight after winning seven in a row. Boston's Jayson Tatum scored 23 points but left the game in the third quarter with a groin injury.

Always a pleasure.