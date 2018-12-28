Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.28.18

GAME NIGHT FROM WASHINGTON D.C.: Bulls (9-26, 4-13 on the road) at Washington (13-22, 9-6 at home).

TV: Brandon Gaudin and Stacey King. WGN TV 6PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 5:45 PRE.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 ppg. Washington: Beal 23 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter Jr., Parker and Markkanen 6 per game. Washington: Morris and Porter Jr. 5 per game.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4 per. Washington: Wall 8 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Wizards have a tremendous backcourt in John Wall and Bradley Beal. I totally get that Beal is on every cover sheet of an NBA scouting report and those in the NBA understand what an elite talent he is, but… why is this player not receiving the national publicity he deserves? Is it the Wizards record? Is he over shadowed by the presence of Wall? Beal can flat out ball and he defends! The Wizards were counting on (hoping) Dwight Howard to anchor the last line of defense but he played less than ten games and is on the shelf after undergoing back surgery. Barring any unforeseen major trade, the Wizards are the Wizards. They’re nine under .500 but there is still hope because, drum roll please, they’re in the Eastern Conference!

After wins over Orlando and Cleveland, the Bulls played an upgraded roster and lost to Minnesota two nights ago. Tonight’s matchup is one the Bulls can get if they take care of the ball and shutdown the starters other than Wall and Beal. We know they’re going to get their averages. I can live with that. Don’t let a third or fourth player have one of those crazy nights that spell trouble.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Houston 127, Boston 113: It was MUST SEE NBA action... Harden-Irving. Star power! James Harden with 45 points and six assists. He has scored 30+ points in eight straight games. He has scored 35+ in six straight games. Are you flat out kidding me? Irving with 23 points, 11 rebounds. The Rockets have won eight of nine games.

Milwaukee 112, New York 96: Another game, another loss for the Knicks. Giannis with 31-14-8 - 4 blocks. Seriously?? He’s doing this practically EVERY night. D.J. Wilson with a career-high 14 rebounds. Milwaukee is a season high 14 over .500 . The Knicks are 9-27 and have lost six straight.

Sacramento 117, Los Angeles Lakers 116: LeBron sat out with a groin issue. Bogdanovic hit the game-winning 3 as time expired. The Kings trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter. Ball: 20-9-12. The Lakers have lost four of six.

Philadelphia 114, Utah 97: Simmons 13-14-12 – that’s good, right? The Utah fans were in to it last night but the Sixers dominated play.

Portland 110, Golden State 109 OT: Damian Lillard back home in Oakland nailed a three ball late in OT. Terry Stotts passed Rick Adelman for second place on the Blazers career wins list with 292.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.