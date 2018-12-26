Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.26.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Minnesota (15-18, 3-13 on the road) at Bulls (9-25, 5-12)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King : 7PM CT

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 ppg. Minnesota: Towns: 20ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter, Markkanen, Parker: 6 per. Minnesota: Towns: 11 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4 Minnesota: Rose: 4 per game.

LAST MEETING: AT MINNESOTA: November 24, 2018

Minnesota 111 Bulls 96. The T-Wolves out scored the Bulls 27-17 in the fourth quarter and pulled away from an undermanned Bulls team. LaVine and Parker combined for 55 points but the night belonged to Karl-Anthony Towns. He was a dominant player and was a one man wrecking crew with a 35-22-6 game. The combination of Covington and Wiggins went 1-30.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls have won two straight as the backcourt of Kris Dunn and Ryan Arcidiacono is clicking. Arcidiacono in his last three games has totaled 18 assists without a turnover. Dunn is excelling with his drives to the rim and pull up mid range jumpers foul line in. Then there is Lauri Markkanen. Wow. He is loving the big stage and has found his rhythm . With back-to-back 30+ games, Markkanen is oozing with confidence and there is no question he has “superstar” written all over him. Trading Jimmy Butler was a difficult decision but the right one for the Bulls. The Bulls received Dunn, Lavine and Markkanen. A huge haul for the Bulls.

The T-Wolves are on the outside looking in for a WC playoff spot. The key is Andrew Wiggins. When he’s motivated and gets touches he is as gifted as they come.

Thrilled for Derrick Rose. He’s found a home averaging 18 points and playing with the joy and confidence as he once did with the Bulls. Rose is questionable with an ankle injury.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 127 - Golden State 101. The story of the game wasn’t necessarily the impressive blowout road win by the Lakers but that they lost LeBron James in the third quarter with a groin injury. More details to follow after an MRI today.

Boston 121 - Philadelphia 114 OT. Kyrie Irving launched two-three point field goals in the extra period en route to a 40 point game.

Milwaukee 109 - New York 95. The Bucks made their first Christmas appearance since 1977 and left MSG on a winning note. Giannis with 30 and 14. The Bucks own the second best record in the NBA at 23-10 The Knicks have lost five straight and 10 of 11.

Houston 113 - OKC 109. The Rockets have won seven out of their last eight games. James Harden had 41 points , with a career high seven straight 30+ games.

Utah 117 - Portland 96. Rudy Gobert with an 18-14-7 block shot game (season high) . Portland shot just 39%.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.