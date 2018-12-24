Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.24.18

FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Bulls 112, Cleveland 92. (Bulls: 9-25, 4-13 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 31 points. Cavs: Nance Jr.: 20 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter Jr. 7. Cleveland: Osman: 7.

LEADlNG ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono 8. Cleveland: Burks and Sexton each with 3.

CCI RECAP: For the first time this season the Bulls have won consecutive games. Lauri Markkanen registered his first career back to back 30+ games. He torched the Cavs for 31 points after scoring 32 against Orlando. Markkanen buried 5-3s and has drained 11 of his last 19, 3s. Kris Dunn continues to flat out ball: 17-8-7. Ryan Arcidiacono dished out 8 assists; in his last three games he has recorded 18 dimes and 0 turnovers. Justin Holiday with an impressive 15-5-performance. Robin Lopez has turned up his game as he continues to play well in the post, netting 11 off the bench. The Bulls also out rebounded an opponent for the second straight game as the Bulls won the battle of the boards 43-31.

CCI IN THE LOCKEROOM: “We keep talking about being more efficient and more consistent and he’s developing right in front of our eyes. He’s got a poise and patience to him that is veteran-like.” Coach Boylen on Kris Dunn.

CCI GAME BALLS: Arcidiacono, Dunn, Holiday, Lopez and Markkanen.

UP NEXT: Home Wednesday with Minnesota.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 129, Los Angeles Clippers 127. Steph Curry’s hoop with 0.5 seconds left lifted the Warriors to their eighth win in their last ten games. Curry finished with 42 points. Durant added 35.

Portland 121, Dallas 118 OT. The Blazers held off the stubborn Mavs as Lillard and McCollum combined for 55 points.

Minnesota 114, OKC 112. A huge road win for the T-Wolves as Andrew Wiggins scored 30, knocking down 6-3s. Minnesota’s next game is Wednesday at the United Center.

Memphis 107, Los Angeles Lakers 99. Rookie Jaren Jackson (Michigan State) scored 27 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Atlanta 98, Detroit 95. The Hawks won their third straight as Alex Len scored 15 points and pulled down 17 boards. Detroit has dropped 9 of 11.

Indiana 105, Washington 89. After playing a triple OT game the night before the Wizards ran out of gas. Myles Turner with a monster game of 18 points and 17 rebounds. Turner has recorded four straight double- double games.

Boston 119, Charlotte 103. Apparently that closed door meeting helped the Celtics end a three game slide.

Sacramento 122, New Orleans 117. Willie Cauley Stein is enjoying a break out season: 22 points 17 rebounds.

Miami 115, Orlando 91. After scoring just 80 points against the Bulls, Orlando’s offense continues to sputter. Tyler Johnson scored 20 of his 25 points in the third quarter.

Brooklyn 111, Phoenix 103. The Nets have won eight out of their last nine .

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!