Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.22.19

FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Bulls 104, Cavaliers 88.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 points. Cavs: Sexton: 18 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Hutchison: 9. Cavs: Zizic: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 9. Cavs: Clarkson: 4

CCI RECAP: The Bulls won for the first time in 2019, snapping a ten-game losing streak. The Bulls jumped on the Cavs early and led wire to wire. Eleven players scored for the Bulls. The Bulls were successful shooting from three-point range drilling 15 of 30; Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis each buried three. LaVine tossed in 25 points, his second straight 20+ game. Portis is shooting 63% from the floor the past two games, averaging 18 points and 5 rebounds in that period. Markkanen has found his stroke shooting 48% from three-point land the last three games. In that span, he's averaging 20 points and nine rebounds. The Bulls go to 3-0 on the Cavs this season. The Cavs have lost 16 of their last 17 games.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: "They're a really good driving team... One of our goals was to get in front and I thought we did that." - Coach Boylen

UP NEXT: Home with Atlanta Wednesday.

INJURY UPDATE: Wendell Carter Jr. underwent successful surgery this morning to repair the ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb. The surgery was performed by Dr. John Fernandez at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush. He is expected to be out 8-12 weeks.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 130, Los Angeles Lakers 111: Klay Thompson made his first ten three-point field goal attempts, scoring 44 points. It was his fifth career game with 10+ 3s.

Philadelphia 121, Houston 93: Joel Embiid with a monster game scoring 32 points (14-17FTS). Jimmy Butler missed the game with a sore right wrist. James Harden 37-6. Harden has scored 30+ in 20 straight games.

Boston 107, Miami 99: Irving 26-3-10. The Celtics have won four straight.

Portland 109, Utah 104: Huge road win for the Blazers as they scored 39-third quarter points. Jusuf Nurkic had an interesting stat line: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 blocks and 6 turnovers.

Milwaukee 116, Dallas 106: Giannis 31-15. The Bucks have won 5 straight and 12 of 14 and improved to 34-12. Luka Doncic became the second youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double. 18-11-10 in a loss to the Bucks. The youngest, you ask? Believe it or not, Philadelphia's Markelle Fultz. Doncic is ten days older at 19 years 327 days.

Brooklyn 123, Sacramento 94: Russell 31-4-8 for the Nets. Brooklyn has won four straight. Sean Marks for Executive of the Year? The Nets are 25-23. They won all of 28 last season.

Oklahoma City 127, New York 109: A comfortable win for the Thunder. Paul George and Russell Westbrook sat out the fourth quarter. George scored 31 points. Westbrook: 17-10-9. The Knicks have lost six straight and 14 of 15 including nine straight at MSG.

Washington 101, Detroit 87: The Wizards locked down the Pistons as the 87 points were the fewest scored by a Washington opponent this season. Back-to-back losses for the Pistons who have dropped 10 of 14 games. Andre Drummond didn't make the trip as he remains in concussion protocol.

Orlando 122, Atlanta 103: Fournier and Vucevic each scored 29 points. The Hawks begin a seven-game road trip starting Wednesday in Chicago.

New Orleans 105, Memphis 85: Jahlil Okafor... remember him? Yep, the Chicago kid. He scored 20 for the Pelicans who are without Anthony Davis for 1-2 weeks. Memphis has lost six straight and 12 of 13.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!