Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.20.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Brooklyn 96, Bulls 93. (Bulls: 7-25, 4-12 at home)

LEADING SCORER: Bulls: Dunn: 24 points. Nets: Dinwiddie: 27 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis: 11. Nets: Allen: 12

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Nets: Harris: 4.

CCI RECAP: It was a crushing loss for the Bulls who suffered their 25th defeat in 32 games. The Nets scored the last five points of the game, winning their seventh straight. Losing Bobby Portis to an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter was a major blow to the Bulls. Portis was tremendous on post up moves and was productive scoring on the block against Jarrett Allen. Kris Dunn was tremendous with a 24-4-6 line and got to the rim any time he wanted. Lauri Markkanen however went scoreless after an eight point first quarter. He took only one shot the final three quarters of the game. Look for that to dramatically change Friday night against Orlando. The Bulls committed only nine turnovers but a crucial one came with 2.3 seconds left.

It’s back to work for the Bulls as they will take in a Thursday practice before playing host to the Magic Friday.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen on Lauri only getting 6 shots: "We gotta move him around better. I think he's got to get a catch. That's something we gotta work on. Their pressure bothered us at times...We need him at 15 shots. It's something I will work on."

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Dunn, Harrison, Portis. Nets: Dinwiddie, Allen.

LAVINE UPDATE: Zach LaVine injured his left ankle in the fourth quarter of the Bulls game against the Orlando Magic in Mexico City on Dec. 13. Additional opinions concurred with the original diagnosis of a medial ankle sprain. LaVine will be out approximately two-to-four weeks from the date of the injury.

UP NEXT: Home with Orlando Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Houston 136, Washington 118. The Rockets set an NBA record nailing 26—count em—26- made 3 point field goals in 55 attempts. That’s right CCI won’t lie to you. Houston took 55-3s. Houston has won five straight. The Wizards are in a free fall, losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Toronto 99, Indiana 96. Rockford’s very own Fred Van Vleet hit the go ahead three ball. By the way, I miss the Clock Tower Inn; it was a must see in Rockford. Indiana has not won in Toronto since March 1, 2013.

Phoenix 111, Boston 103. The Suns are on fire winning their fourth straight. Rookie and number one overall pick Deandre Ayton scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. It’s the Suns first four game win streak since March 2015. Aron Baynes suffered a broken left hand and that is big trouble for the Celtics.

San Antonio 129, Orlando 90. The Spurs shot nearly 65% from the floor. The Spurs went 12 of 19 from 3 point range.

Philadelphia 131, New York 109. Ben Simmons with his second triple-double in his last three games. 13-11-10. The Knicks have lost three straight and eight of nine and dropped to 9-24.

Milwaukee 123, New Orleans 115. Two MVP candidates on the NBA stage in this one. Giannis with 25-8-8-. Anthony Davis got banged up, then took ill, then returned and finished with 27-11. The Bucks go to 21-9. The Pelicans are now two under .500.

Utah 108, Golden State 103. Rudy Gobert took over with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Joe Ingles, one of CCI’s favorites had 20 for the Jazz. Utah has won four straight at home.

Portland 99, Memphis 92. Damian Lillard had a big third quarter scoring 15 of his 24 in the period. Joakim Noah sat out with an Achilles injury.

Oklahoma City 132, Sacramento 113. The Thunder keep rolling. Paul George 43 points and 12 assists. Don’t look now but OKC is 20-10. Remember they started the year 0-4.

Detroit 129, Minnesota 123 OT. The Pistons trailed by 14 to start the 4th quarter. Reggie Bullock with a career-high 33 points. Minnesota falls to 14-17.

Charlotte 110, Cleveland 99. Kemba Walker with 30, Hornets back at .500. The Cavs are 8-24.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!