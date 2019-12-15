Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.15.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 109, Los Angeles Clippers 106 (Bulls: 10-18, 6-10 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 31 pts. LAC: Harrell: 30pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 17. LAC: Harrell: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5. LAC: George: 6

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls, who struggled on the glass Friday against the Hornets, stepped up their game and outrebounded the Clippers 50-40.

2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: Lauri Markkanen posted his third double-double of the season recording 13 points and 17 rebounds.

IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen on Kris Dunn's defense down the stretch on Paul George: "He relishes those moments. He's not scared, he doesn't run from trouble. He's a tough kid, I'm really happy for him."

RECAP: The Bulls finished the game on a 9-1 run beating a team with a winning record for the first time this season. Denzel Valentine drilled a top side 27-footer after Kris Dunn managed to keep the ball in the direction of the Bulls. Zach LaVine's "and one" was enough as a Paul George right-wing three-ball for the tie hit the back rim at the buzzer.

UP NEXT: At Oklahoma City Monday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 125, Cleveland 108: The Bucks keep rollin'. Milwaukee won its 18th straight game and improved to 24-3. The Bucks lost Eric Bledsoe for approximately two weeks with a right leg injury.

Miami 122, Dallas 118 OT: Luka Doncic suffered an ankle injury but X-rays were negative.

Detroit 115, Houston 107: Derrick Rose scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Denver 110, Oklahoma City 102: Nikola Jokic registered his fourth triple-double game of the season (28-14-12).

San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119 OT It was San Antonio's fourth straight OT game. Seriously? Yep. Would CCI mislead you? Absolutely not. It's an NBA record as the Spurs have gone 3-1 in that span. Patty Mills stroked a game-winning three-ball.

Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102: Marc Gasol set season highs with 17 points and 15 rebounds. The Raps extended an NBA record by winning its 34th at home against a division opponent.

Memphis 128, Washington 111: Ja Morant scored a season-high 25 points. He connected on 11 of 14 from the field. The Wizards have lost four straight.

Charlotte's PJ Washington suffered a fractured finger during the Bulls-Hornets game Friday night and is out indefinitely.

