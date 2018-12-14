Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.14.18

FINAL FROM MEXICO CITY: Orlando 97, Bulls 91. (Bulls: 6-23, 2-12 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 pts. Orlando: Vucevic: 26pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis: 7. Orlando: Vucevic: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono and LaVine each with 5. Orlando: Gordon: 7.

CCI RECAP: Simply put, the Magic made plays at the end and the Bulls did not. Nikola Vucevic drilled a 15 footer with 28 seconds left following a time out on a well designed play by Head Coach Steve Clifford. The Bulls were held scoreless the rest of the way as they dropped to 6-23 on the season. Zach LaVine and Justin Holiday combined for 18-third quarter points to erase an 11 point deficit but turnovers (18) and missed free throws (7) prevented the Bulls from coming away with a win here in Mexico City in front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 20,200, the majority of whom were Bulls fans. The NBA is the best and Commissioner Adam Silver is the finest Commissioner in all of sports. He gets it. This was a well run, first class event. Many thanks to all the people in Mexico City from the security, transportation and hotel staffs to on-site game operations individuals for making our stay enjoyable.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Holiday, LaVine, Portis. Orlando: Vucevic.

UP NEXT: At San Antonio Saturday.