Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.13.18

GAME NIGHT FROM MEXICO CITY: Bulls (6-22) at Orlando (12-15) 8:30 PM CT.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 8:30PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 ppg. Orlando: Vucevic: 20 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter Jr. and Parker each 7 per game. Orlando: Vucevic: 11 per game.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4. Orlando: Augustin: 5.

CCI PREVIEW: Mexico City will be rockin' tonight as the Bulls take on the Magic. Both teams are looking for consistency and establishing a mindset of playing 48 minutes of positive basketball. Perhaps some time on the road will do wonders for the Bulls as they bond and reorganize after the coaching change. Head Coach Jim Boylen is stressing fundamentals and playing as a unit, which are two staples of success. The return of Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis will amp up competition and certainly provide depth.

Orlando has missed the playoffs the past six seasons and they're a borderline playoff team if they can stay healthy and IF Jonathan Isaac blossoms in to the player they expect him to be. Isaac has a ton of potential but has been dealing with injuries since arriving from Florida State. When healthy, this young man can play. The Magic selected Isaac one pick ahead of Markkanen in 2017 and the two will be compared for seasons to come. In 2018, the Magic once again held the sixth pick; the Bulls number seven. Orlando went for Mo Bamba out of Texas. The Bulls drafted Wendell Carter Jr. Both bigs have very promising futures.

Orlando's Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Numbers like that normally draw headlines and tons of publicity but the Magic need to turn the corner before Vucevic is clearly identified as an impact talent. He's a very gifted offensive player, a player that could make the EC All-Star team.

CCI QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I expect it to be loud and supportive of both teams. It's always great to play internationally because our players are exposed to an environment they aren't in every day." - EVP of Basketball Operations, John Paxson.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 113, Golden State 93: This is NOT a typo. The Warriors got the Raps on the second night of a back to back. It didn't matter. Kawhi Leonard missed his second straight game with a bruised hip and the Raptors went in to LAC and Oakland and buried two Western Conference teams on the road in blowout wins. Totally impressive.

Sacramento 141, Minnesota 130: The Kings made a franchise record of 19 3s, shooting a season best 58% from the floor. Sac-Town has won five of six games. The Timberwolves are 0-10 on the road against WC opponents.

Charlotte 108, Detroit 107: Jeremy Lamb knocked down a three ball with 0.3 seconds left. The Hornets are a game over .500. Kemba 31-8-9. The streaky Pistons are back at .500 after losing their sixth straight.

Cleveland 113, New York 106: The Knicks have lost five straight. The Cavs have seven wins. The Knicks - eight.

Dallas 114, Atlanta 107: The Mavs have won 11 straight home games. Luka Doncic involved on a draft day deal with ATL scored 24 and pulled down 10 rebounds. The Hawks received a future first round pick and grabbed Trae Young who posted 24 points and 10 assists.

Utah 111, Miami 84: The road weary Heat shot 37% from the floor and 58% from the foul line. Utah led by as many as 42 points.

Indiana 113, Milwaukee 97: The Pacers won their fifth straight to move to 18-10 on the season. Thaddeus Young with 25-11. Victor Oladipo returned to the lineup after missing the last eleven games with knee soreness and recorded a 12-10-6 game. Giannis held to a season-low 12 points.

Brooklyn 127, Philadelphia 124: Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points. Joel Embiid with a robust game of 33 and 17. The 76ers played without Jimmy Butler, out with a groin injury.

New Orleans 118, OKC 114: Anthony Davis with a season-high 44 points, his 5th 40+ game of the season. Toss in 18 rebounds for good measure.

Memphis 92, Portland 83: CJ McCollum netted 40 points but Portland continues to struggle after a torrid start. The Blazers entered the game averaging 112 points. Memphis held them to 83. You do the math. The Grizzlies held Damian Lillard to 14 points.

Boston 130, Washington 125 OT: Kyrie Irving took over in the extra period scoring the last 12 Boston points, pouring in a game-high 37 points. The Celtics have won seven straight. The Wizards fall to 10-17 despite John Wall's 34-7-13 explosion.

Thanks for reading CCI. Looking forward to broadcasting tonight from Mexico City. Join me and Bill Wennington with the call. Pregame coverage with Steve Kashul at 8:15 on 670 The Score. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.