Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.12.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 136, Atlanta 102 (Bulls: 9-17, 5-9 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 35 points. ATL: Len: 17 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 10. ATL: Parker: 7

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young: 6. ATL: Young: 13.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Hawks committed 23 turnovers leading to 36 Bulls points.

RECAP: The Bulls took control with a late first quarter push and never looked back blowing out the Hawks receiving contributions from everyone. Zach LaVine scored 35 points in three quarters and was perfect in seven attempts beyond the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. continues his steady play recording his 13th double-double. Off the bench, Coby White and Thaddeus Young combined for 34 points. Lauri Markkanen missed just one shot in nine attempts and netted 22 points. The Bulls scored 36 points off the Hawks 23 turnovers.

IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen: "Zach wants to be great. He's working. His habits are good. I'm happy for him."

UP NEXT: Home with Charlotte Friday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Clippers 112, Toronto 92: Kawhi Leonard received his NBA Championship ring, then dropped 23-5-6 on his former team in an LAC victory. The Clippers have won three straight. The Raps have lost four of their last five games.

Milwaukee 127, New Orleans 112: No Giannis - no problem. The Bucks extended their win streak to 16 games. At 22-3, it's the best start in Bucks franchise history. Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season with a right quad injury.

Charlotte 113, Brooklyn 108: Devonte' Graham scored a career-high 40 points as the Hornets rallied from a 20 point deficit.

Los Angeles Lakers 96, Orlando 87. LeBron James keeps ballin'. 25-11-10 for his sixth triple-double of the season. The Lakers have won 13 of their last 14 games.

Utah 127, Minnesota 116: The slumping Timberwolves have lost six straight.

Memphis 115, Phoenix 108: For my faithful CCI readers please Google "Ja Morant poster on Aron Baynes." Enough said.

Sacramento 94, OKC 93: The Thunder blew an 11 point fourth-quarter lead.

Houston 116 Cleveland 110. James Harden scored 55 points- 20 coming in the fourth quarter.

Indiana 122, Boston 117: Malcolm Brogdon tossed in 29 points, 15-15 from the foul line as the Pacers ended a seven-game losing streak against Boston.

New York 124, Golden State 122: Marcus Morris scored 36 as the Knicks snapped a ten-game losing streak.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

