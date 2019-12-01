Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.1.19

The Bulls took Saturday off as they now prepare for Monday's game in Sacramento.

Zach LaVine is having a terrific road trip averaging 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Tomas Satoransky continues to play solid ball averaging 15 points and 7 assists in his last two games.

With a two day break between games, the Bulls should be well-rested for the Kings game tomorrow. Starting Monday, the Bulls play eight games in twelve days.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Houston 158, Atlanta 111: James Harden scored 60 points in the first three quarters then called it a night. Meantime, ATL dropped to 4-16, suffering its tenth straight loss. The Hawks are giving up a ton of points.

Philadelphia 119, Indiana 116: Ben Simmons collected three steals in the final 14 seconds to seal the win for the 76ers. Simmons finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

Milwaukee 137, Charlotte 96: The Bucks are on fire with their 11th straight win and improved to 17-3. Giannis Antetokounmpo saw his double-double streak end at 19. However, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 5.9 APG in the Bucks' 20 games. He is the first player in NBA history to average at least 30PPG/13RPG/5APG in the first 20 games of a season.

Sacramento 100, Denver 97 OT: Harrison Barnes scored 30 points as the Kings as they finished November 5-0 at home.

Trae Young and Oscar Robertson are the only players with 2,000 points and 800 assists through their first 100 career games in NBA history. (Elias Sports Bureau)

