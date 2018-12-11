Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.11.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Sacramento 108, Bulls 89 (Bulls 6-22, 4-11 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine 19. Sacramento: Fox: 25 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter and Portis each with 8. Sacramento: Cauley-Stein 16.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Sacramento: Fox: 6.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls had a nice flow going in to the second half leading by 11 but the Kings De'Aaron Fox turned it on, scoring 16 of the Kings' 36 third-quarter points as Sacramento held the Bulls to 18 points in the period and that was the ballgame. The Kings outscored the Bulls 63-33 in the second half nailing 12-3s in the final 24 minutes. Fox was brilliant: 25-4-6, 4 steals and 1 block shot game. The Bulls didn't help themselves, turning it over 27 times leading to 31 Kings points.

DUNN and PORTIS RETURN: The Bulls welcomed back Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis as the two came off the bench and contributed immediately. Dunn in 20 minutes had a line of 9-3-6. Portis: 19 minutes: 9-8-1-1 block shot.

CCI in the locker room: Coach Boylen: "I thought we got a good start in the first half. We got stung in the third quarter, missed some defensive assignments... we got a lot to clean up and a lot to get organized."

UP NEXT: Thursday in Mexico City vs Orlando.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 108, Miami 105: It was a love fest in LA as D-Wade and LeBron met for the final time. Once opponents, then teammates (twice) then opponents - the two hugged, exchanged jerseys. Wade will be a few years ahead of James as as a member of the Hall of Fame. Yes, there was a game. James: 28-12-9. Wade: 15-5-10. The Lakers go to 17-10.

Golden State 116, Minnesota 108: Curry 38-7-6. Thompson-26. Durant-22. The Warriors have won four straight. Curry is averaging 31 points in five games since returning from a groin injury.

Indiana 109, Washington 101: Myles Turner scored a season-high 26 points, collected 12 rebounds and blocked five shots. The Wizards played without John Wall who sat out with a heel injury.

Philadelphia 116, Detroit 102: Jimmy Butler suffered a groin injury the first half and did not return. After winning five straight, the Pistons have now lost five in a row. Detroit played without Blake Griffin.

Boston 113, New Orleans 100: The Celtics played without Hayward, Horford and Irving - 4 regulars were out. Marcus Morris scored a season-high 31. Anthony Davis poured in 41 points.

OKC 122, Utah 113: Adams, George and Schroder combined for 75 points. Westbrook with a triple double of 12-11-10.

Milwaukee 108, Cleveland 92: Giannis rested. The Bucks still coasted.

Dallas 101, Orlando 76: Jalen Brunson started at point guard for the second straight game and scored a career-high 17 points. Mo Bamba was suspended by Orlando coach Steve Clifford for a violation of team rules. The suspension is for one game only.

Denver 105, Memphis 99: Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds. The Nuggets signed Nick Young to a contract

Los Angeles Clippers 123, Phoenix 119 OT: The Clippers are 4-0 in OT. Harris 33-8 for LAC. The Suns now 4-23.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!