Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.10.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Toronto 93, Bulls 92. (Bulls: 8-17, 4-9 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine - 20 pts. Toronto: Siakam - 22 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine - 11. Toronto: Ibaka - 14

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky - 11. Toronto: Lowry - 7

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls attempted 46 three point field goals and shot 26%.

CCI RECAP: For the second game in as many nights, the Bulls just couldn't execute down the stretch and lost another heartbreaker. Zach LaVine's drive to the rim came up short with just seconds left. The Bulls couldn't secure the offensive rebound as time expired. Toronto won its 11th straight over the Bulls. LaVine admitted after the game he wished he would have found Daniel Gafford who was alone near the rim.

There were plenty of positives. LaVine recorded a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tomas Satoransky registered a double-double of ten points and eleven assists. Daniel Gafford was the recipient of a number of soft lobs near the rim and went 7 of 9 from the field, scoring 14 points. Gafford also grabbed three rebounds and blocked three shots. Despite going scoreless, Coby White grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.

UP NEXT: Home with Atlanta Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 110, Orlando 101: Giannis and the Bucks keep rolling. Antetokounmpo had another monster night of 32 points and 15 rebounds as the Bucks won their 15th straight and stand at 21-3.

Detroit 105, New Orleans 103: Derrick Rose mid-range jumper with 0.3 seconds left lifted the Pistons past the Pels. The Pistons have won four of their last five games.

Los Angeles Clippers 110, Indiana 98: The Indiana crowd booed Paul George who was playing in his first game in the Hoosier state after being dealt two years ago to OKC. George responded with 36 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Round one goes to PG-13.

Boston 110, Cleveland 88: Gordon Hayward returned to the lineup one month after breaking his hand, scoring 14 points. The Celtics are 10-0 at home. The Cavs have lost seven straight and 13 of 14.

Sacramento 119, Houston 118: Nemanja Bjelica drilled a three ball at the buzzer as the Kings won their second straight game.

Phoenix 125, Minnesota 109: The Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points on his 24th birthday. Minnesota has lost five straight.

Oklahoma City 104, Utah 90: Dennis Schroder scored 27 points off the bench for the Thunder.

Memphis 110, Golden State 102: Ja Morant is filthy. He returned to the floor after experiencing back spams a week ago and was terrific with 26 points, seven assists and two rebounds. This young man is going to be GREAT.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.