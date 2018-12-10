Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.10.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER.

Sacramento (13-12, 7-7 on the road) at Bulls (6-21, 4-10 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 7PM CT.

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:45 pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 24ppg. Sacramento: Hield: 18ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter and Parker each with 7 per game. Sacramento: Cauley-Stein: 8 per game.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4 per. Sacramento: Fox: 7 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls look to regroup after Saturday’s home loss to Boston. The Kings check in at 13-12, 7-7 on the road. Sac-town is over .500 for the first time since 2014. De’Aaron Fox is good. Like, REALLY good. Like future multiple All-Star good. The 2017 draft is one of the best in recent memory and tonight’s game will feature Fox, averaging 17 points and 7 assists and Lauri Markkanen who is a significant piece of the Bulls as they move forward. The Kings have tried various methods of putting together a competitive team. Maybe they’re finally on to something as Fox is going to be a great player. Marvin Bagley III is coming off the bench averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds and will be reunited with his Duke teammate, Wendell Carter Jr. on the United Center floor. Buddy Hield can pop the rock from three point territory where as a team the Kings are second in the NBA shooting 38%. Some intriguing matchups tonight.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 104, Toronto 99. The game of the night in the NBA. Giannis 19-19-6. Malcolm Brogdon hit two- three point field goals at crunch time. The Raps have lost three of their last four.

New Orleans 116, Detroit 108. Jrue Holiday poured in 37. Blake Griffin had 35 for the Pistons. Andre Drummond with a 23-19 game. The Pistons have lost four straight.

San Antonio 110, Utah 97. Rudy Gay can still ball. 23-14 points for the veteran as the Spurs improved to 13-14. The Jazz drop to 13-14.

Charlotte 119, New York 107. Kemba was Kemba ( 25-6-6). Kevin Knox had a fabulous game for the Knicks: 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!