Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.09.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Boston 133, Bulls 77. (Bulls: 6-21, 4-10 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Harrison: 20 points. Boston: Brown: 23 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felicio: 7. Boston: Theis: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono, Parker, Payne 3 each. Boston: Hayward: 6.

CCI RECAP: The Celtics jumped on the Bulls early leading 17-0 as the Bulls failed to connect on their first twelve field goal attempts. Head Coach Jim Boylen pulled his entire starting lineup five minutes in to the ballgame and again early third quarter. It was the Bulls worst loss in franchise history. Turn the page and you regroup to host the Kings Monday.

CCI In the Locker Room: "That's not the standard of our program... I thought we were a step slow on everything: mentally and physically." - Coach Boylen

CCI GAME BALLS: 20, 923 fans. Thank you and better days are ahead. Boston: Daniel Theis filling in for the injured Al Horford: 22-10-5.

UP NEXT: Home Monday vs. Sacramento.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 121, Los Angeles Clippers 98: Dwyane Wade tossed in 25 points in his 1,000th NBA game. The Heat went on a 21-2 run in the fourth quarter to put it away.

Portland 113, Minnesota 105: Lillard and McCollum combined for 47.

Indiana 107, Sacramento 97: The Pacers in the win column again despite Victor Oladipo missing his tenth game with knee soreness.

Dallas 107, Houston 104: Luka Doncic, the early leader for Rookie of the Year honors scored 11 straight fourth quarter points for the Mavs. Dallas has won nine straight at home. The Rockets have dropped seven out of their last nine games.

Atlanta 106, Denver 98: The Nuggets have health issues. Paul Milsap and Gary Harris are out, as well as Will Barton. The Hawks John Collins scored a career-high 30 points.

Cleveland 116, Washington 101: The Wizards' John Wall was held to a career-low 1 point, missing all five shot attempts. Cavs rookie Collin Sexton matched a season-high 29 points. Tristan Thompson had a 23-19 game.

Brooklyn 112, New York 104: The Nets won their second straight in as many nights.

Los Angeles Lakers 111, Memphis 88: At halftime, the Lakers led by 23. Good night, Memphis. Ballgame. Brandon Ingram out indefinitely with a sprained left ankle.

From Tommy Beer of NBC Sports:

Over the Sixers first 20 games this season, Embiid averaged 28.1 points on 19.4 FG attempts.

Over the Sixers last seven games, Embiid is averaging 20.5 points on 15.8 FG attempts.

Over his last three games, Embiid is averaging 13.7 points on 14.0 FG attempts.

