Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.07.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Oklahoma City (16-7, 7-4 on the road) at Bulls (5-20, 3-9 at home).

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 7PM CT.

RADIO: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:45 CT Pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 24 ppg. OKC: George: 24 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter Jr., Markkanen and Parker: each 7 per. OKC: Adams and Westbrook each 10 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4 per. OKC: Westbrook: 10 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Thunder storm in to Chicago with a four-game win streak against a Bulls team looking for their first victory since November 21, a span covering seven games. Since starting the season 0-4, OKC is a red hot 16-3. Paul George is coming off an incredible 47 points-9 rebounds game; a game that saw George score 25 in the 4th quarter and single-handedly deflated the Nets. I was glued to NBA LP and I thought for a moment it was a commercial for NBA 2k19. I’m serious. Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple double of 22-10-10 and putting stats aside, which is hard to do because after all, they are gaudy and robust, Westbrook plays with passion, intensity, aggression and is completely in the moment. He’s all business. He brings the attitude and swag game after game. It’s remarkable and as a broadcaster/fan of the game I admire it. He plays every game as if it were his last. Keep in mind, OKC is a tough, rugged, physical ball club and they’re doing this without one of their best defensive players in Andre Roberson who is out with a significant knee injury.

Tonight marks Head Coach Jim Boylen’s home debut since assuming his new title and he will have a ton of emotion while directing his ball club. He always brings the passion but tonight is special. The Bulls need a win of any sort, no matter if it’s worthy of a coach’s clinic presentation or an ugly, grinding one-point win.

Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis are nearing a return to the floor. We will know more following today’s shootaround or perhaps prior to tipoff. Follow the Bulls social media pages for updates.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 128, New York 100: Jaylen Brown scored 21 points off the bench. The Celtics have reached the 115-point mark in four consecutive games for the first time since December of 1990. Kyrie Irving suffered a shoulder injury not believed to be serious. Aron Baynes suffered an ankle injury. We will learn more today as the Celtics play the Bulls in Chicago Saturday.

Portland 108, Phoenix 86: The Blazers have been in a mini slump after a great start of the season. They were desperate for a win; any win! The Phoenix Suns supplied the recipe for success. Lillard with 25- 15 in the 1st quarter. The Suns dropped to 4-21.

Utah 118, Houston 91: Two ball clubs I can’t figure out through 25 games. Utah’s Rudy Gobert was ejected less than three minutes in to the game. Derrick Favors 24-10 off the bench. Utah has won four of five and back to .500. The Rockets now 11-13.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!