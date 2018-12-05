Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.05.18

Final from Indiana:

Pacers 96, Bulls 90. (Bulls: 5-20, 2-11 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 21pts. Indiana: Collison: 23pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter Jr. 13. Indiana: Turner: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine 8. Indiana: Collison, Holiday and Joseph each with 3.

CCI RECAP: The Pacers spoiled the head coaching debut of Jim Boylen as Myles Turner recorded a double-double of 18-11 and registered five blocks in the process. Darren Collison had an under the radar 23 points. Two Bulls each collected double-doubles: Wendell Carter Jr. with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Lauri Markkanen with a 21-10 game as he played 32 minutes in a starting assignment. The Bulls settled for outside jumpers and yes, credit to the Pacers defense, but the Bulls managed only five free throws, second fewest in franchise history and didn’t attempt any in the second half. The Bulls have now lost seven straight and 11 of 13. The Bulls will get a few days to get ready for a home/home back to back Friday and Saturday against OKC and Boston respectively. This will give Coach Boylen and his new look staff time to incorporate a few different packages on both sides of the ball.

CCI In the Locker Room: “I thought we battled against a big, physical team. We have a lot of mistakes to clean up. I’m disappointed, but not discouraged. We’re gonna get better.” Coach Boylen.

BULLS UPDATE: The Bulls announced yesterday changes to Jim Boylen’s coaching staff. Assistant coach Nate Loenser has been elevated to the bench, while director of player development Shawn Respert, has also been elevated to the bench, as he now joins Boylen’s staff as an assistant coach. Longtime NBA coaching veteran Dean Cooper comes to the Bulls after starting the season as an assistant coach with Chicago’s G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Assistant coach Randy Brown notified the Bulls today that he has resigned from his post with the team. Loenser is in his second season as an assistant coach with the Bulls. He served as head coach of the Windy City Bulls during the team’s inaugural season in 2016-17. He spent the 2015-16 as Chicago’s video coordinator, after having coached at the University of Southern Mississippi and Iowa State. “Nate is a very bright, young coach who has earned this opportunity,” said Boylen.

Respert most recently served as the team’s director of player development since the start of 2017-18 season. Prior to coming to Chicago, he was a regional scout and assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies. While with the Grizzlies, he was a member of David Joerger’s staff for three seasons (2013-16). He also spent three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he worked as an assistant coach with an emphasis on player development. He worked four seasons with the Houston Rockets as an assistant coach (2008-11). “Shawn is in charge of our player development and I feel it is vital that he is on our bench with our players,” said Boylen.

Cooper reunites with Boylen having worked together on Rudy Tomjanovich’s staff with the Houston Rockets. Before his term in Hoffman Estates with the Windy City Bulls, he was the head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars/Idaho Stampede for three seasons (2014-2017). Prior to his time with Salt Lake City, Cooper enjoyed a second stint with the Houston Rockets as an assistant coach for Kevin McHale (2012-14). His first tour with the Rockets spanned nine seasons (1999-2008) where he held several roles, including video coordinator, assistant coach, personnel scout, director of scouting and vice president of player personnel. He also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves as the director of player development for two seasons (2010-12). “Dean is a veteran coach who has a ton of experience and someone I have a great comfort level with,” said Boylen. Brown, an assistant coach with the Bulls since 2015, was offered an opportunity to remain on the staff, but declined the post. “I’m disappointed Randy has made this decision, but I understand he has to do what is best for him,” said Boylen. Boylen’s coaching staff is now comprised of Pete Myers, Loenser, Respert, Cooper and Karen Stack Umlauf.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Orlando 105, Miami 90. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic each had double-doubles. The Heat drop to 9-14. Up next, six straight on the road.

Dallas 111, Portland 102. The Blazers are in a free fall losing six of their last seven games. Luka Doncic is as good as advertised: 21-9-3. DeAndre Jordan owned the boards with 17. In his last two games, Jordan has collected 40 rebounds. Wowza.

Sacramento 122, Phoenix 105. The Suns go to 4-20. The Kings haven’t been above the .500 mark at this time since 2005.

Utah 139, San Antonio 105. The Spurs leaky defense returned after a blowout road loss in SLC. CCI has plenty of love for Rudy Gobert: 18-10-4- 3 blocks. He is a bonafide BIG time player.

The 76ers announced Markell’s Fultz is suffering from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and is out indefinitely.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!