Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.04.18

Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson announced yesterday that Fred Hoiberg has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the team.

In a statement released yesterday morning, Paxson said:

"Decisions like this one are never easy to make, however I felt this was the right choice for our organization at this time. After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind. As a team, I believe it is imperative that we make unfaltering strides in the right direction and build the right habits to help put our players in the best position to evolve not only now, but into the future. I want to thank Fred for his dedication and efforts, as well as for his enduring commitment to our team."

Hoiberg was named Chicago’s head coach on June 2, 2015 after spending five seasons as head coach at Iowa State. During his time with the Bulls, he coached the team to a record of 115-155 (.426). In 2017, he guided the team to the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, where they were ousted by the Boston Celtics in six games. Effective immediately, associate head coach Jim Boylen has been promoted to head coach. Boylen joined the Bulls on June 17, 2015. With 33 years of coaching experience, that includes 20 seasons in the NBA, Boylen has been a part of three NBA Championship teams. He entered the NBA in 1992-93 with the Houston Rockets, where he broke in as the team’s video coordinator/scout. Following four seasons in that role, he was promoted to assistant coach on Rudy Tomjanovich’s staff. He has also served as an assistant coach with Golden State (2003-04), Milwaukee (2004-05), Indiana (2011-13) and San Antonio (2013-14). Additionally, he has coached collegiately at Michigan State, where he served on the staffs for both Jud Heathcote and Tom Izzo. Most recently on the collegiate level, he was head coach at the University of Utah, where he led the Utes to the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

CCI Commentary: This is never easy for anyone involved within the walls of an organization. I want to extend sincere thanks to Fred Hoiberg for his assistance, professionalism, kindness and support. I did close to 375 pre game show interviews with Fred and he was always thoughtful and respectful. I wish him, Carol and his family nothing but the best. He’s a very good man.

Things I have personally seen out of our new Head Coach Jim Boylen: Passion- Intelligence- Accountability. The man loves the game. He doesn’t mince words and isn’t afraid to constructively criticize a player. He will also praise a player. Encouragement is an amazing vessel for the human soul. Coach Boylen is a lifer and this is a great opportunity for him and his family. The first order of business will take place on the floor...Boylen will start Lauri Markkanen at power forward with Jabari Parker coming off the bench. Parker has scored 20+ in five of his last seven games, coming off a 21-12 performance Saturday in Houston.

GAME NIGHT FROM INDIANA.

Bulls (5-19, 2-10 on the road) at Indiana (13-10, 6-4 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago - Kyle Draper and Stacey KIng 6PM CT

RADIO: 670 The Score - Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 5:45 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25ppg. Indiana: Bogdanovic: 16ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter and LaVine each with 7. Indiana: Sabonis with 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono and LaVine each with 4. Indiana: Collison: 5 per.

LAST MEETING: November 2, 2018 at United Center: Indiana 107 Bulls 105.

The Bulls had great looks as time expired but couldn’t connect as the Pacers came away with a road win behind Victor Oladipo’s 25 points and 14 rebounds. Indiana trailed by 18 in the second quarter.

CCI PREVIEW: Make no mistake about it....this is going to be an emotional game for new Head Coach Jim Boylen. His family will be in attendance along with friends and those who have supported him for many years of being a basketball lifer. Boylen also served as an assistant coach of the Pacers seven seasons ago. The Bulls are out to end a six game slide and losers of 10 out their last 11 games. The Bulls get a break as Victor Oladipo will miss another game with soreness in his knee. He hurt the Bulls at the United Center scoring 25 points in Indiana’s two point win. Bojan Bogdanovic is having a career season shooting 53% from the field and 51% from 3pt country with a career-high 16 points per game. Domantas Sabonis is having a break out year as well averaging a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulls are due and tonight could be the night.

CCI Quote of the Day: "What I hope is that we can own the Bulls across our chest better. We got a lot to play for in this program and this place." - Jim Boylen

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Denver 106, Toronto 103. THE game of the night was played in Canada. Nikola Jokic of Denver continues to impress with a robust line of 23-11-15. Kyle Lowry missed a game tying three at the buzzer.

OKC 110, Detroit 83. The Thunder cooled off the Pistons ending Detroit’s five game win streak. The Thunder once led by 35. OKC is 15-3 since losing their first four games. Detroit’s Andre Drummond is having a fantastic year but is struggling at the line..he’s missed 19 of his last 24 attempts.

Golden State 128, Atlanta 111. Steph Curry scored 30 points in 29 minutes. That’s pretty good, right? Trae Young scored 20 points- 3 assists - 7 turnovers.

Washington 110, New York 107. The Wizards have won 16 of the last 17 from the Knicks. Of course, it was Wall and Beal. Beal with 27 points. Wall scored 18 points and 15 assists.

Cleveland 99, Brooklyn 97. Newcomer Alec Burks scored the go ahead hoop with three seconds left as the Cavs snapped a four game losing streak.

Minnesota 103, Houston 91. The T-Wolves outscored Houston by 26 in the 2nd half. The Rockets scored 38 second quarter points then proceeded to score only 29 second half points. Taj Gibson with 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles 129, New Orleans 126. The Pelicans dropped to a game under .500. Julius Randle scored a career high37 but the Clippers remain red hot improving to 16-7.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach out to: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!