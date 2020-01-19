Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.19.20

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 118, Cleveland 116 (Bulls: 15-28, 8-14 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 42 pts. Cavs: Love: 29pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 6. Cavs: Thompson: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 8. Cavs: Love 6.

STAT OF THE GAME: The Cavs scored 14-fourth quarter points and committed 10 turnovers. Overall, Cleveland posted 26 turnovers leading to 33 Bulls points.

2ND STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine scored 21 of his games high 42 points in the fourth quarter.

RECAP: The Bulls rallied from a 19 point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Cavs as Zach LaVine, playing like an All-Star took over. Everyone at the United Center knew LaVine was in the "zone" and LaVine did not disappoint. An arsenal featuring LaVine dunks, lay-ups, and three-point buckets allowed the Bulls to cap off three games in four nights with their second win in three games. Lauri Markkanen added 17 points.

UP NEXT: At Milwaukee Monday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

"Game of the Night" Los Angeles Lakers 124, Houston 115: The Rockets have dropped three straight and four of five. LeBron James with a 31-12 game.

OKC 119, Portland 106: The Thunder end a three-game home losing streak.

Milwaukee 117, Brooklyn 97: The Bucks await the Bulls for a Monday afternoon game winners of six straight. Milwaukee has a league-leading 38-6 record.

Los Angeles Clippers 133, New Orleans 130: Kawhi Leonard poured in 39 points, his fifth straight scoring at least 30 points. Paul George missed his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury.

Phoenix 123, Boston 119: A big-time road win for the Suns. Devin Booker with a 39-10-9 game. Marcus Smart set a Celtics franchise record draining 11-three point buckets en route to a career-high 37 points.

Detroit 136, Atlanta 103: The Pistons scored a season-high in points and shot 59% from the field. Derrick Rose had 27 points and nine assists.

Philadelphia 90, New York Knicks 87: The 76ers won their third straight. The Knicks lost their third straight.

Toronto 122, Minnesota 112: The T-Wolves lost their fifth straight. Andrew Wiggins recorded his first career triple-double of 18-10-11.

Golden State 109, Orlando 95: The Warriors snapped a ten-game losing streak.

Utah 123, Sacramento 101: The Jazz have won 16 of 18. Rudy Gobert with a season-high 28 points. The Kings have lost four straight.

Portland has traded Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wendell Gabriel, and Caleb Swanigan sources tell ESPN.

Always a pleasure.