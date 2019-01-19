Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.19.19

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Miami (21-22, 10-10 on the road) at Bulls (10-35, 5-16 at home).

TV: WGN: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM CT tip.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul: 6:45 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 22 ppg. Miami: Richardson: 17 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter, Markkanen, Portis: each 7 per game. Miami: Whiteside: 12 per game.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per game. Miami: Richardson and Wade: 4 per game.

LAST MEETING: November 23, 2018 in Chicago.

Miami 103, Bulls 96: Josh Richardson was the main man in the fourth quarter scoring 12 of his 27 points. Hassan Whiteside had a double-double of 18-10 but was a spectator at crunch time as Miami went small. The Bulls trailed by 21 at half but got back in the game before Richardson took over.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls return to the United Center desperate for a win having dropped nine straight overall. The Bulls play well in spurts but just can't seem to find consistency. No team plays a full 48 of error-free ball, but the Bulls go through scoring droughts or opponents have had their way going on long runs of their own. Jabari Parker is ballin' for the Bulls averaging 14 points and 6 rebounds, shooting 63% the past two games. Chandler Hutchison has three straight double-figure scoring games, shooting 60% from the floor in that span. Lauri Markkanen has nailed eight three-point field goals the past two games.

The Heat played last night in Detroit and lost to the Pistons sending the Heat to under .500 for the first time since December 30. The Heat fell to the seventh seed in the EC as the red hot Nets beat the Magic to jump over Miami for the sixth spot. They're a bit banged up but who isn't? Goran Dragic is out with a knee injury. Dwayne Wade's last appearance in Chicago as an NBA player. He spent one season with the Bulls and it was a pleasure watching him play nightly. Congratulations on a fabulous career.

CARTER UPDATE: Wendell Carter Jr. sustained a left thumb injury in the game at the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 15. A MRI was performed the next day in Los Angeles, with the initial diagnosis of an acute on chronic thumb sprain. He was examined today by Bulls hand specialists, Drs. John Fernandez and Mark Cohen. Repeat physical examination, testing under live fluoroscopic XR, and review of all tests determined the extent of the thumb injury and associated instability. Surgery is recommended with an anticipated recovery and return to sport time of 8-12 weeks.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 112, Los Angeles Clippers 94: Boogie Cousins made his Warriors/season debut. For the first time since 1976, five All-Stars took the floor wearing the same uniform. Cousins scored 14 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 3 assists before fouling out in 15 minutes. The Warriors have won seven straight.

Detroit 98, Miami 93: The Heat have dropped three straight road games. Detroit with back-to-back wins for the first time since December 1st. Blake Griffin 32-11-9.

Boston 122, Memphis 116: The Celtics have won eight straight home games for the first time since 2015-16. Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 38 points in the 3rd quarter. Memphis has lost six in a row and 10 of 11.

Brooklyn 117, Orlando 115: The Nets rallied from 21 down, their biggest come from behind win in the Brooklyn era. The Nets are a game over .500 and have won 17 of 21. D'Angelo Russell tied his career high with 40 points, 16-25 FG, 8-12-3s, 7 assists and just one turnover. He's playing like an All-Star.

San Antonio 116, Minnesota 113: Aldridge and Gay combined for 51 points. Gregg Popovich picked up his 520th road win tying Pat Riley for most ever by a head coach. The Spurs have beaten the T-Wolves 16 of the last 18 games. Minnesota has lost three of four games.

Utah 115, Cleveland 99: The Jazz have won six straight and eight of nine. The Cavs own the worst record in the NBA at 9-37.

Portland 128, New Orleans 112: The Blazers collected 18 offensive rebounds. Lillard, McCollum and Layman all hit the 20-point mark. The Pels fell to 21-25 - four games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the WC.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!