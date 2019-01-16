Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.16.19

FINAL FROM LOS ANGELES: Lakers 107, Bulls 100 (Bulls: 10-34, 5-18 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Parker: 18 pts. Lakers: Ball: 19 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 10. Lakers: Kuzma 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 8. Lakers: Ingram: 7.

CCI RECAP: The Lakers held off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Bulls. The Lakers led by as many as 18 however the Bulls reserves brought them back to within seven late in the game before LA pulled away. Jabari Parker scored 18 points in 17 minutes and gave the bench a huge lift. Lauri Markkanen drilled three treys. Turnovers hurt the Bulls as they committed 15 leading to 25 Lakers points. Lonzo Ball was solid with a 19-8-6 game. His three - 3 point field goals in the third quarter gave the Lakers a cushion.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: “I thought they were more physical than us in the second half. We just couldn’t make enough plays to push through at the 9 minute mark in the 4th.” Coach Boylen

UP NEXT: At Denver Thursday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 142, Denver 111. Thompson and Curry each with 31. Curry drilled five, three point field goals. Durant 27 points (11-15 fgs.) Draymond Green’s last four games: 37 assists, 5 turnovers. The Warriors set an NBA first quarter record with 51 points. Golden State has won five straight.

Indiana 131, Phoenix 97. The Pacers led 38-19 after one quarter. Ballgame. The Suns 11-34.

Philadelphia 149, Minnesota 107. Jimmy Butler’s first game against his former team went according to plan as he poured in 19 points. The Sixers hit a team record 21-3 pointers. Joel Embiid had 31 points and 13 rebounds. Philly scored their most points since 1990.

Atlanta 142, Oklahoma City 126. John Collins with a 26-5 game. Trae Young 24-6-11.

Milwaukee124, Miami 86. Giannis with a 12-10-10 game; triple double number four on the season. The Bucks now 31-12, second best record in the NBA.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Snapchat: swirsk054. Instagram: swirsk_bulls. Always a pleasure!