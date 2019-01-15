Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.15.19

GAME NIGHT FROM LOS ANGELES:

Bulls: (10-33, 5-17 on the road) at Lakers: (23-21, 14-9 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 9:30 CT tip.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul: 9:15 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 ppg. Lakers: Kuzma: 18 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7 per. Lakers: McGee and Chandler each with 6 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per. Lakers: Ball: 5 per.

CCI PREVIEW: It’s game four of five on the road as the Bulls take on a LeBron-less Lakers team. Without James in the lineup, the Lakers are 3-7. James has missed the last ten games with a groin injury sustained December 25. Veteran Rajon Rondo has appeared in only 14 games due to a broken right hand. There is a ton of pressure on Head Coach Luke Walton to get the Lakers back on track but in my opinion, Walton is not the issue. He can coach. Period. The Lakers are coming off a deflating home loss to the lowly Cavaliers so look for the Lakers to bring whatever energy they have to Staples tonight. The Lakers like to push the ball and the Bulls will need to get back on defense. Kyle Kuzma is a streaky shooter. He scored 41 points on the Pistons. The following game, Kuzma registered only 11 points, 4-18 fgs. And 0-5 from three point range. On Sunday against the Cavs, Kuzma had a 29-9-4 game. The Lakers are 27th in 3 point shooting at 33%. They are dead last in free throw shooting at 68%. The Bulls are desperate for a win and this is a game they can get to end a seven game losing streak.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Houston 112, Memphis 94. James Harden scored a season-high 57 points. It’s the franchise record 14th time Harden has scored 40 points this season and his eighth in the last 11 games. Harden has 17 straight 30-point games. The last two players to do that 16 times in a row were Kobe in 2003 and Kareem in 1972. These are crazy numbers, folks. Houston’s Clint Capela will be sidelined a reported 4- 6 weeks with a thumb injury.

New Orleans 121, Los Angeles Clippers 117. Anthony Davis 17th career 40-15 game, his fourth this season...amazing. His totals: 46-16-4- 3 steals - 1 block.

Brooklyn 109, Boston 102. D’Angelo Russell scored 18 of his 34 points in the third quarter. The Nets ended a ten game losing streak to Boston. The Celtics have lost three straight on the road.

Charlotte 108, San Antonio 93. Tony Parker returned to San Antonio and scored 8pts and dished out 4 assists. Kemba Walker tossed in 33 points. The Hornets snapped the Spurs seven game home win streak.

Utah 100, Detroit 94. Rudy Gobert with 18 points and 25 rebounds. The Jazz are starting to turn the corner with a favorable home schedule.

Sacramento 115, Portland 107. The Kings go to two games over .500. Sac-Town has won four of its last five games and head out for six straight on the road.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!