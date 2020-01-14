Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.14.20

FINAL FROM BOSTON:

Boston 113, Bulls 101 (Bulls: 14-27, 7-13 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Boston: Tatum: 21pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 6 Boston: Kanter: 9

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 7. Boston: Hayward and Smart each with 8.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls scored only 14 points in the first quarter allowing the Celtics to set the tone for a comfortable 55-37 halftime lead.

RECAP: Enes Kanter for the second time in as many games against the Bulls made his presence felt as he dominated first-quarter play en route to a 15 point, nine-rebound game. The Celtics led by 18 at the break and withstood a third-quarter push by the Bulls.

Zach LaVine recorded his 12th 30 point game of the season but it wasn't enough. Thaddeus Young was solid off the bench with 17 points on strong post-ups, offsetting an ice-cold three-point shooting night by the Bulls going 6-25 behind the arc.

Tomas Satoransky dished out a team-high seven assists.

Lauri Markkanen saw his double-figure scoring streak end at 21 as he was held to nine points, taking just nine shots in 25 minutes.

UP NEXT: Home with Washington Wednesday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 128, Cleveland 99: Anthony Davis missed his third straight game with a back issue, Rajon Rondo has a fractured ring finger but the Lakers had more than enough to beat the Cavs. LeBron James passed Isiah Thomas for eighth all-time on the assists board. James finished with 31 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists. The Lakers scored 81 second-half points. The Lakers are 33-7 and have won nine straight.

Portland 115, Charlotte 112: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Carmelo Anthony combined for 74 points.

Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104: A big-time career game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 20 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists. It was his first career triple-double and became the youngest player (21 years 185 days) in NBA history to have a 20-20-10 game.

Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95: Malcolm Brogdon (21 points and 9 assists)and Domantas Sabonis (10 points and 16 rebounds) returned to the Pacers lineup and led Indiana to a victory. The Pacers have beaten Philly twice in the last two weeks.

New Orleans 117, Detroit 100 OT: After blowing a 16 point fourth-quarter lead, the Pelicans' Lonzo Ball took over in the extra period scoring five points. Jahlil Okafor was tremendous posting 25 points and 14 rebounds. The Pels have won nine of their last 13. The Pistons have dropped three straight and 12 of 15.

Orlando 114, Sacramento 112: Aaron Gordon's three-point play with 1.1 second left was the game-winner. Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier combined for 51 points going 18-18 from the foul line. Nemanja Bjelica scored 34 for the Kings who slipped to 13 games under .500.

Always a pleasure.