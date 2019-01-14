Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.14.19

The Bulls hit the practice floor today as they prepare for the Lakers tomorrow night. Beginning with Tuesday’s game, the Bulls play every other day including a back to back to end the month of January.

On the road, I get caught up on reading, thank you notes, sleep and the TV series “Outlander," which is sort of a take on Game of Thrones...or is it?

It was great catching up with family in Portland and seeing Hall of Fame broadcaster Bill Schonely who called Trailblazers games for three decades. Bill continues to serve the Portland franchise as an ambassador and will turn 90 this year. He is beloved in the Northwest. The NBA fraternity is solid and even though the East plays the West twice yearly, relationships bond over time. It also allowed me to spend a few minutes with the Voice of the Blazers, Brian Wheeler, who attended Loyola of Chicago and has been a fixture for two plus decades in Portland.

Friday in Oakland it was great reconnecting with Golden State President Rick Welts whom I met when I was 21. He was PR Director of the Sonics at the time and was kind enough to introduce me to his parents and his sister who also worked for the Seattle franchise. Rick is a fantastic human being and a member of the Hall of Fame. He is overseeing their new San Francisco home, Chase Center which will open in September. I had a quick greeting with Steph Curry prior to the game. I met the entire Curry family over twenty years ago when Dell played for the Raptors. As great of a star Steph is, he remains humble, kind and considerate. He is a terrific person. The Warriors media relations staff goes out of their way for the visiting media and the person in charge, Raymond Ridder has established himself as one of the best in pro sports.

We checked in to our Salt Lake City hotel very early Saturday morning and finally turned in around 3AM. My brain is not equipped to shut down instantly like others. I wish! So I work on my CCI column, read or watch NBA League Pass.

I attempt to work out four-five times a week in season. The schedule, eating habits and irregular flow of life interrupt a structured lifestyle. By nature, I am VERY structured, a byproduct of growing up in a U.S. Naval family. I like structure, actually.

I am an NBA lifer and I hope I can call games as long as the Bulls want me. I love my job and no one will ever steal my work ethic, energy or passion that I have for my profession. Wins and losses will never dictate my preparation or attitude regarding my profession.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 101, Los Angeles Lakers 95: The Cavaliers snapped a 12-game losing streak. The Lakers missed 27 3-point attempts and missed 11 free throws. The Lakers are 3-7 without LeBron James.

Toronto 140, Washington 138: Bradley Beal: 43-10-15. He joins Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history with multiple 40-10-15 games in a season. Yes, he’s that good. Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and played a season-high 45 minutes. The Raps have won five in a row. It’s off to London for the Wizards as they play a midweek game.

Philadelphia 108, New York 105: Ben Simmons with 20 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and 9 assists. The Knicks go to 10-33.

Denver 116, Portland 113: Jokic 40-10-8. Murray with 24. The Nuggets have won 12 straight at home and improved to 18-3 in Denver. The Bulls are in Denver Thursday.

Orlando 116, Houston 109: Nice win for the Magic. Houston’s James Harden with another crazy stat line of 38-9-12...however, Harden went 1-17 from 3 point range.

Golden State 119, Dallas 114: Steph Curry poured in 48 and was sensational at crunch time. He buried 11-3s and went 17-32 from the floor.

Milwaukee 133, Atlanta 114: Giannis and Bledsoe combined for 57 points. The Bucks go to 30-12 and 12-0 following a defeat.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!