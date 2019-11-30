Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.30.19

FINAL FROM PORTLAND: Portland 107, Bulls 103 (Bulls: 6-14, 3-7 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28pts. Portland: Lillard: 28pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter and Young each with 9. Portland: Whiteside: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 8. Portland: Lillard: 6

RECAP: The Bulls flat out left it on the floor. They competed for a full 48 minutes but at crunch time the Blazers made just enough plays to come away with a hard-fought victory. Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, and CJ McCollum scored a combined 71 points but it was the rim protection of Hassan Whiteside that catapulted the Blazers to their third straight win. Whiteside set a franchise record with ten-block shots. He also grabbed 15 rebounds and came through with a timely tip-in late in the game. The Bulls were engaged throughout the game as Zach LaVine scored 28 points. Wendell Carter Jr. had another solid performance of 16 points and nine rebounds. Tomas Satoransky was steady with 12 points and eight assists.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Hassan Whiteside registered a double-double on rebounds and blocks. The last player to do that without double-digit scoring was Serge Ibaka in 2012.

Up Next: At Sacramento Monday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 110: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Bucks won their 10th straight and improved to 16-3.

Los Angeles Lakers 125, Washington 103: The Lakers won their 10th straight for the first time since 2009. Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Lakers improved to a league-best 17-2.

Philadelphia 101, New York 95: The Knicks dropped to 4-15. Philly's Joel Embiid with a 27-17 game.

Miami 122, Golden State 105: The Heat remain unbeaten at home, 8-0.

Utah 103, Memphis 94: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies have lost six straight.

Indiana 105, Atlanta 104 OT: Trae Young matched his career-high with 49 points but the Hawks fell to 4-15.

San Antonio 107, Los Angeles Clippers 97: The Spurs defense shutdown Paul George (2-11 fgs) and Kawhi Leonard (8-23 fgs).

Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104: Dennis Schroder was all over the floor: 25 points and 7 assists for the Thunder.

Charlotte 110, Detroit 107: The Hornets polished off a home and home sweep of the Pistons. P.J. Washington scored 26 for the Hornets.

Brooklyn 112, Boston 107: Spencer Dinwiddie with yet another monster game of 32 points and 11 assists.

Toronto 90, Orlando 83: Norman Powell scored a career-high 33 points. The Raps have won six straight.

Dallas 120, Phoenix 113: Luka Doncic with a 42-9-11 game. It's the third 40 point game for Doncic this month.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.